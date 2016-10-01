Business Breakthrough Workshop Rescheduled for Oct. 12

Business Breakthrough Power Lunch and Learn, a free workshop led by South Coast businesswoman Jackie Ruka, will be offered from noon to 1:15 p.m. Oct. 12 at Impact Hub, 1117 State St. in Santa Barbara. This was rescheduled from Sept. 28.

Limited seating is available for the workshop, and attendees are asked to bring their own lunches. Coffee and tea will be available. To reserve a seat, attendees must RSVP at http://www.meetup.com/One-Page-Business-Plan-Breakfast-Meeting/?from=ref.

The workshop includes three tips for wealth mindset mastery, one-page business-plan template, brainstorming on how to overcome business hurdles, a Q&A session, and one complimentary business breakthrough coaching session with Ruka, who is a business and life-strategy action coach.

Six years ago, Ruka founded gethappyzone.com, a Montecito-based company for personal and professional development.

An art psychotherapist with a master’s from Drexel University College of Medicine, Ruka is known as “America’s happyologist.”

“More entrepreneurs than ever before are fulfilling their dreams by starting their own business,” Ruka said. “I love coaching and mentoring aspiring entrepreneurs, CEOs and women professionals, especially when we brainstorm the secret sauce to their success.”

Ruka’s book, Get Happy and Create a Kick-Butt Life, speaks to the overworked and overwhelmed business people of today. She also has written articles on that topic for a variety of publications.

Her upcoming book Happy is the New Rich: 101 Success Tips to Achieve Your Dreams with a Mindset that Matters! will be released later this year.