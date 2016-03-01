Business, Community Leaders to be Principals for a Day

Almost 40 Santa Maria Valley business and community leaders will have a unique opportunity to be a principal for a day at public and private school campuses Wednesday, March 9, 2016, when the Santa Maria Valley Industry Education Council (SMVIEC) and the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors and Convention Bureau co-sponsor the popular Principal For a Day event.

They will spend the morning at a school site to learn more about the challenges facing educators. It is a unique opportunity to interact one on one with the school principal and create ongoing partnerships.

The luncheon event will also include recognition of the Chamber of Commerce Youth of the Month award recipients as well as a performance by the Santa Maria High School Jazz Ensemble.

More information is available by contacting Debra Hood, SMVIEC liaison, at 805.349.0443.

— David J. Lawrence represents the Santa Barbara County Education Office.