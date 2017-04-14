Business Expo Speakers to Share Problem-Solving Strategies

Award-winning professional keynote speaker Patricia Fripp and motivational speaker and strategic advisor, Jim Cathcart will be the keynote speakers at the 5th annual Santa Barbara Business Network Expo, 8 a.m.-2p.m. April 29, at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Hotel, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

Fripp will discuss How to Increase Your Business by Becoming Powerfully Persuasive and how to stand out at networking events, add the power of specificity, and how to make presentations powerful and memorable.

Cathcart will speak on Succeeding in Santa Barbara, how to discover one’s natural talents and skills, also known as the Acorn Principle, and what it takes to increase one’s capacity and stay motivated.

Fripp is an executive speech coach, sales presentation trainer, and author who practices the art of simplifying and demystifying the process of preparing and presenting powerful, persuasive presentations.

She even turned her last name into a word: Frippicism. Frippicisms are her thoughts and inspiring witticisms that she regularly shares with her followers such as:

“It is not your clients’ and prospects’ job to remember you. It is your obligation and responsibility to make sure they don’t forget you.”

“Outside the privacy of your own home, all speaking is public speaking.”

“Style is being yourself, but on purpose.”

Cathcart is the author of The Acorn Principle: Know Yourself, Grow Yourself. The Acorn Principle is a guide to doing a complete "life checkup" that will help pinpoint your talents and strengths, and learn to work with your true nature without changing it.

Cathcart provides insights into human behaviour by looking at an acorn. Inside its hard shell, the acorn holds the seed with the potential to grow into a magnificent oak tree. When the conditions are right, it breaks free and begins its life journey.

The Acorn Principle tells you to look inside and discover what is the seed of your being: explore your values, natural abilities, thinking and learning styles, and detect your intellectual blind spots, Cathcart explains.

Once you discover your acorn profile, it becomes a useful tool for self-definition and developing appropriate, complementary relationships, he says.

Conference tickets are $35/person, discounted when for pre-registration at www.BusinessExpoSB.com.

For more information on Expo, visit www.BusinessExpoSB.com. For network information, visit www.BusinessHubSB.com.

— Sandy Goe for Santa Barbara Business Network.