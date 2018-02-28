Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 7:19 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Business Innovator Partners With World Business Academy

By Jennifer Goddard for World Business Academy | February 28, 2018 | 1:26 p.m.
Robert Shelton Click to view larger
Robert Shelton

The World Business Academy, a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit, has hired Robert Shelton as the president of The Shangrila Group, which will assist the academy in reaching its financial and philosophical goals.

The World Business Academy is devoted to elevating the consciousness of people in the business community and urging business leaders to use their power to take greater responsibility for the communities and environment their work touches, in addition to growing company profit.

In recent years, the academy has advocated for projects based on this perspective that address critical issues such as climate change, where the group has been an outspoken advocate for sustainable energy use and production methods.

Shelton will join The Shangrila Group, which was formed by academy founder Rinaldo S. Brutoco and his wife Lalla, some 20 years ago.

The entity serves as an investment and consulting organization for the Brutoco’s for-profit business interests and as a way to demonstrate the World Business Academy’s principles of building businesses and investing in innovations that help people and contribute positively to the health of the planet.

Shangrila’s current activities include manufacturing and distribution of organic food products and a licensed FDA medical device; microgrid sponsorship and other green energy-related investment activities; a national daily news service; a financial services company; and incubating the H2 Clipper, a revolutionary and highly patented lighter-than-air craft initiative.

Shelton will help World Business Academy and The Shangrila Group's founders reach their business and for-profit financial goals so they can dedicate more time and resources to their nonprofit and community interests.

Shelton enjoys participating on teams that make purposeful things happen. He is skilled at taking an idea and drawing together the research, the team and the required administrative approvals to realize a vision.

Shelton has some 30 years experience as an innovator and business leader, starting in the mid-1980s when he co-founded a real estate development company that was responsible for building the Palm Springs Convention Center and its headquarters hotel complex; and subsequently, a lifestyle entertainment center across from the entry to Disneyland in Anaheim.

In 2006, Shelton founded Private Access, Inc., a software development company, to build a search engine for providing permissioned access to otherwise confidential documents and sensitive personal information.

He contributed a number of patents to the effort, wrote the business plan, raised $10 million in funding, and hired and managed a staff of professionals responsible for building the platform.

In 2009, Private Access was acknowledged as No. 12 on the Forbes list of America’s Twenty Most Promising Companies, and received Hot Product of the Year honors from a leading health information conference.

The company built and oversees a software system that remains in use by 30,000 patients and dozens of nonprofit disease support groups.

Shelton’s business experience also includes having served as president of an entertainment retailer, where he raised capital and coordinated technology development for one of the nation’s first digital photography studios.

For seven years, he served as chairman of a national nonprofit organization serving individuals born with a rare genetic variation.

Shelton is the inventor of seven issued patents, plus multiple currently pending U.S. and international patent applications. He earned a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Texas at Austin.

Shelton can be reached at [email protected] or 949-500-6865. Visit World Business Academy at https://worldbusiness.org.

— Jennifer Goddard for World Business Academy.

 

