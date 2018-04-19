Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 1:55 pm | A Few Clouds and Breezy 65º

 
 
 
 

Business Leaders Competing to Grow Chamber of Santa Barbara Region

By Stephanie Armstrong for The Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region | March 31, 2014 | 2:46 p.m.

This week, more than 200 business leaders from around the region will be participating in “Hullabaloo at the Zoo,” an event to help grow the membership of The Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region.

The event will be run out of the new Discovery Pavilion at the Santa Barbara Zoo, and will see business leaders divided into teams competing against each other to see who can bring in the most new members by 5 p.m. this Thursday, April 3.

“The Chamber grew by over 200 members in 2013, but we still have so many businesses that need to hear about this outstanding organization,” said Ken Oplinger, president/CEO of the Chamber. “This three-day event will help ensure businesses across the region have an opportunity to support our efforts in creating a strong local economy and representing the interests of business with government.”

Winners of the competition will be crowned on Thursday night. Those vying for the title include Joanne Funari, 2014 chamber board chair and CFO of the Bank of Santa Barbara; Scott Hadley, 2013 chamber board chair and managing partner at Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf; and Renee Grubb, 2008 chamber board chair and owner of Village Properties.

For more information on the Hullabaloo at the Zoo or to inquire about joining the chamber, call Scott Ericson at 805.965.3023.

The Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region is a leader in Creating a Strong Local Economy, Providing Networking Opportunities, Promoting the Community, Representing the Interests of Business with Government, and Political Action. To join the chamber or find out more, click here, or contact Ericson at 805.965.3023 x113 or [email protected].

— Stephanie Armstrong is the marketing director for The Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region.

