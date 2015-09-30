Friday, April 13 , 2018, 6:02 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 
Business Leaders Dean Evans and Kristin Decas Scheduled Next for CI Speakers’ Series

By Kim Gregory for CSU Channel Islands | September 30, 2015 | 1:34 p.m.

Dean Evans
Kristin Decas

Business leaders from the automotive and port industries will share their unique perspectives at the next series of free presentations offered by the Martin V. Smith School of Business & Economics at CSU Channel Islands.

The “Contemporary Topics in Business and Technology” series is free of charge and includes lunch. Each presentation begins at noon in Malibu Hall 100 on the CI campus at One University Drive, Camarillo.

The next presentation will be held Friday, Oct. 2, with guest speaker Dean Evans, vice president and chief marketing officer for Hyundai. Evans, former chief marketing officer of Subaru of America, Inc., is responsible for all Hyundai marketing and advertising activities in the United States. 

The speaker for Friday, Oct. 9, will be Kristin Decas, CEO and port director of Port of Hueneme, who was recently appointed by the U.S. Department of Transportation to the National Freight Advisory Committee and the U.S. Marine Transportation System National Advisory Council.

Decas was the first woman to run both the Port of New Bedford and the Port of Hueneme. Since joining the Port of Hueneme in 2012, the port has achieved its strongest fiscal numbers in history, with over $14.3 in gross operating revenue.

Decas said she is pleased the port has been successful and environmentally responsible, with the electrification of the docks that allows incoming vessels to plug in rather than running their diesel engines.

“The key is balance,” she said. “You need a balance between the environment and social responsibility, but you also need to be competitive.”

Decas will also touch on what it’s been like for her as a woman in a male-dominated profession, a trend she sees continuing as more women enter the maritime industry.

She said some of the most valuable advice she ever received was from one of her first mentors, the mayor of New Bedford, Mass. In New Bedford, Decas directed more than one team of men.

“He would say ‘make a fist’ whenever I had to go deal with five burly guys,” Decas said. “That’s my philosophy when it comes down to it. You gotta have a thick skin.”

To RSVP for any one of the series, visit http://business.csuci.edu/events

— Kim Gregory represents CSU Channel Islands.

 
