Business Leaders from the Port of Hueneme, Media and Automotive Industries Scheduled for CI Talks

Business leaders from different industries will share their unique perspectives at a series of free presentations offered by the Martin V. Smith School of Business & Economics at CSU Channel Islands.

The "Contemporary Topics in Business and Technology" series is free of charge and includes lunch. Each presentation begins at noon in Malibu Hall 100 on the CI campus at One University Drive in Camarillo.

This year's series includes presentations from business leaders in the publishing, automotive and maritime industries.

The Director of the Marvin V. Smith School of Business & Economics, William P. Cordeiro, Ph.D., said he always strives for diverse points of view when organizing the speakers series.

"We invite business leaders who can provide our students with insights into planning and operating organizations in a variety of industries," Cordeiro said. "Speakers share their backgrounds, experiences, visions and offer advice for growing organizations in our very competitive environment — with a focus on regional and global markets."

The first presentation will be held Friday, Sept. 11, with Sara Miller McCune, founder and executive chairman of SAGE Publications and Blaise Simqu, president and chief executive officer of SAGE Publications, a global academic and educational publisher.

McCune is founder of the McCune Foundation in Ventura and the Santa Barbara-based Miller-McCune Center for Research, Media and Public Policy, which publishes the award-winning print and online magazine, the Pacific Standard.

Simqu has been part of the SAGE organization for 20 years, holding a variety of positions from editor to executive vice president until being appointed CEO in 2004.

"SAGE is unique in that we were founded on a profound belief that guides every aspect of our work — that flourishing educational programs and engaged scholarship create healthy minds and healthy societies," Simqu said. "I am delighted to share how a strong adherence to our company mission combined with strategic business decisions have led to 50 years of publishing excellence."

The speaker for Friday, Oct. 2, will be Dean Evans, CEO of LotLinx. Evans has 20 years of experience in the automotive industry, most recently as chief managing officer of Subaru of America, Inc.

He will share his expertise as head of LotLinx, a cutting-edge technology platform that connects car shoppers to dealership listings using search engines and automotive research sites.

The speaker for Friday, Oct. 9, will be Kristin Decas, CEO and port director of Port of Hueneme, who was recently appointed to the post by the U.S. Department of Transportation to the National Freight Advisory Committee and the U.S. Marine Transportation System National Advisory Council.

Decas was the first woman to run both the Port of New Bedford and the Port of Hueneme. Since joining the Port of Hueneme in 2012, the Port has achieved its strongest fiscal numbers in history.

Decas said she is pleased the Port has been successful as well as environmentally responsible due to the electrification of the docks, allowing incoming vessels to plug in rather than running their diesel engines.

"The key is balance," she said. "You need a balance between the environment and social responsibility, but you also need to be competitive."

Decas will also touch on what it's been like for her as a woman in a male-dominated profession, a trend she sees continuing as more women enter the maritime industry.

She said some of the most valuable advice she ever received was from one of her first mentors, the mayor of New Bedford, Mass. In New Bedford, Decas directed more than one team of men.

"He would say 'make a fist' whenever I had to go deal with five burly guys,'" Decas said. "That's my philosophy when it comes down to it. You gotta have a thick skin."

To RSVP for any talk of the series, click here.

— Kim Gregory represents CSU Channel Islands.