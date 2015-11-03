Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 2:07 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Business Network Engages in Fight Against Cancer in Santa Barbara

Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson, Sandy Goe (WCBN CEO, Founder, Team Leader), City of Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte and Kim Larsen (WCBN Member, Team Leader). Click to view larger
Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson, Sandy Goe (WCBN CEO, Founder, Team Leader), City of Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte and Kim Larsen (WCBN Member, Team Leader). (WCBN photo)
By Sandy Goe for WCBN | November 3, 2015 | 4:15 p.m.

The Women’s Community Business Network (WCBN) took the challenge and built a team for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K Walk in Santa Barbara. Fundraising began early October, the Walk took place Oct. 17 and donations continue to roll in.

It was the first for WCBN but definitely not the last. These first-timers entitled their team “Women Networking Against Cancer,” and they attended the kick-off and informational meetings hosted by the American Cancer Society in Santa Barbara. 

They also hosted their own meet-up walks, team meetings and PINK T.G.I.F. parties. By the date of the walk their team grew to 23 team members and raised $1661 with additional donations following their network email blast inviting more support for this valuable cause.

The WCBN team, with walkers ranging in age from 19 to over 60, ranked 3rd out of 31 teams in fundraising. One of the WCBN team members ranked 4th in total donations out of 291 participants.

The venue for the 5K Walk was fabulous, the crisp morning ushered in high energy and feelings of well being and good cheer was unmatched. In attendance and acknowledged at the event included Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, County Supervisor Janet Wolf and Goleta Mayor Paula Perrotte, who shared their own personal stories of survival, were an inspiration to the assembled crowd.

Six of the WCBN Team members are cancer survivors.

Survivor Yanet Solis was diagnosed with breast cancer in her late teens. They found it early and she was able to beat it. Now 32, Solis is married with two children and breast-cancer free. She is a realtor for Casa Realty in Santa Barbara and donates a percentage of her commission to the ACS Breast Cancer Association.  

Although Breast Cancer Awareness month has ended, awareness continues every moment of the year for many. The American Cancer Society provides year-round support for cancer patients and cancer survivors.  

The WCBN, also provides year-round support for professional women in business, and encourages supporting the community through activities such as the Making Strides project.

The WCBN is an organization launched in 2011 by CEO and Co-Founder, Sandy Goe, to connect women business owners, entrepreneurs and business professionals with one another; providing opportunities for them to connect, learn and network.  

Founded on principles of honoring God and serving others, WCBN's involvement with special projects as Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is a natural match.

For more information on joining the Women’s Community Business Network, visit www.WCBN.net. For specific questions, email [email protected].  

Click here for more information on Making Strides Against Breast Cancer or to make a donation.

— Sandy Goe is the CEO and Co-Founder of WCBN.

