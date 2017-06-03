Business Symposium Focuses on Managing Change

Employee-retention expert Sharon Jordan-Evans, entrepreneur and media pioneer Stanley Fields, and former Major League Baseball prospect Matt Imhof will offer perspectives on effectively managing change at this year’s Central Coast Business Symposium.

Hosted by Andre, Morris & Buttery and created to provide local leaders with ideas for improving businesses and the community, the event will be 2:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande.

Jordan-Evans, author of two Wall Street Journal best-sellers, will discuss how to retain talent in an ever-changing workforce. Jordan-Evans has worked with Fortune 500 companies including American Express, Boeing, Disney and Sony.

Her latest book, Love It, Don’t Leave It: 26 Ways to Get What You Want at Work, has been translated into 15 languages.

Fields is the founder, CEO and CFO of United News International, a pioneering media organization that has garnered a billion views on Facebook.

An entrepreneur and capitalist with 30 years of experience identifying marketing opportunities, Fields will discuss the sweeping changes in the media landscape that have created uncertainty and eroded trust, and how businesses need to adjust to this situation.

Imhof, a standout pitcher at Cal Poly, was drafted in 2014 by the Philadelphia Phillies and on track to pitch in the Big Leagues when a devastating accident left him blind in one eye.

Imhof will tell his inspiring story about how he decided not to dwell on his misfortune, but use that experience to start an exciting new career path.

The invitation-only event is co-sponsored by Barnett Cox & Associates, Coastal Reprographic Services, Glenn Burdette, Morris & Garritano Insurance Services, Pacific Premiere Bank, Presqu’ile Winery, and Thoma Electric.

Seats for sponsor guests can be reserved before June 10 at amblaw.com/symposium2017.

Andre, Morris & Buttery has offices in San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria.

— Mike Gibson for Andre, Morris & Buttery.