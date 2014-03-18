Business Workshop Set on New California Competes Tax Credit

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, and the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (Go-Biz) will host a workshop next week on the new California Competes Tax Credit.

The workshop will be held at 8:30 a.m. next Monday in the Community Meeting Room of Ventura City Hall, 501 Poli St. in Ventura.

Small, medium and large businesses are encouraged to attend, and will receive instructions on how to apply for this next tax credit available from the state. The California Competes Program provides upwards of $180 million in tax credits over the next two years for businesses of all sizes that want to expand or relocate to California.

Those who can attend are asked to register by clicking here or by calling Jackson’s office at 805.965.0862.

Jackson represents the 19th Senate District, which includes all of Santa Barbara County and western Ventura County.

— Lisa Gardiner is the communications director for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.