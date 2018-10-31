Local Businesses Get Into Halloween Spirit, Host Trick-or-Treaters

Merchants on Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara go all out with decorations and treats for children

Kids from tot to teen donned all types of costumes Wednesday afternoon in search of candy and treats.

Warm temperatures and sunny skies were making for ideal weather conditions for trick-or-treating and other ghoulish Halloween celebrations across Santa Barbara County’s South Coast.

Businesses, shops and eateries lining Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara marked Halloween by handing out candy to children. Employees were dressed in costumes and stood alongside bowls and dishes of treats at the doorstep.

“We went all out this year,” said Jo Ann Mermis, assistant broker manager at Sotheby's International Realty on Coast Village Road. “We have glow sticks, a photo booth, erasers, temporary tattoos, and of course we have lots of candy.”

Some shops had cauldrons with dry ice that created the illusion of a witch's brew. Faux webs, black spiders stretched across the porches, skulls, plastic bats and other spooky decorations also adorned the fronts of businesses.

“We are excited to see the kids, and have a safe and happy Halloween,” said Gary Strickland, an employee with Montecito Optometry who dressed as a wizard. “We are excited for Montecito Optometry to contribute.”

Hundreds of families descended on the sidewalk. Costumed children and their parents roamed door-to-door of participating Lower Village businesses.

“We don’t live far away, and I’m here with my daughter,” said Pamela Wells, a Santa Barbara resident. “We live on a street where there’s not a lot of trick-or-treating because there’s no sidewalk, so we came here to get the experience.”

Princesses, video game characters, superheroes, animals, zombies and other costumed friends — including pets decked out in cute costumes — participated in the three-hour fun in Montecito.

Wells’ 6-year-old daughter, Niamh, wore a classic blue and red dress featuring the "S" logo on the front and an attached cape and gold belt.

“I’m Supergirl,” Niamh said.

Multiple other daytime trick-or-treating events and festivities took place across the county on Wednesday afternoon.

