Wednesday, October 31 , 2018, 11:01 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local Businesses Get Into Halloween Spirit, Host Trick-or-Treaters

Merchants on Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara go all out with decorations and treats for children

Costumed employees with Sotheby’s International Realty on Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
Costumed employees with Sotheby’s International Realty on Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara handed out Halloween candy to children on Wednesday. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | October 31, 2018 | 9:04 p.m.

Kids from tot to teen donned all types of costumes Wednesday afternoon in search of candy and treats. 

Warm temperatures and sunny skies were making for ideal weather conditions for trick-or-treating and other ghoulish Halloween celebrations across Santa Barbara County’s South Coast.

Businesses, shops and eateries lining Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara marked Halloween by handing out candy to children. Employees were dressed in costumes and stood alongside bowls and dishes of treats at the doorstep.

“We went all out this year,” said Jo Ann Mermis, assistant broker manager at Sotheby's International Realty on Coast Village Road. “We have glow sticks, a photo booth, erasers, temporary tattoos, and of course we have lots of candy.”

Some shops had cauldrons with dry ice that created the illusion of a witch's brew. Faux webs, black spiders stretched across the porches, skulls, plastic bats and other spooky decorations also adorned the fronts of businesses.

“We are excited to see the kids, and have a safe and happy Halloween,” said Gary Strickland, an employee with Montecito Optometry who dressed as a wizard. “We are excited for Montecito Optometry to contribute.”

Hundreds of families descended on the sidewalk. Costumed children and their parents roamed door-to-door of participating Lower Village businesses.

“We don’t live far away, and I’m here with my daughter,” said Pamela Wells, a Santa Barbara resident. “We live on a street where there’s not a lot of trick-or-treating because there’s no sidewalk, so we came here to get the experience.”

Princesses, video game characters, superheroes, animals, zombies and other costumed friends — including pets decked out in cute costumes — participated in the three-hour fun in Montecito.

Costumed employees of Montecito Optometry on Coast Village Road. Click to view larger
Colleen Sandall, left, Gary Strickland and Brenda Kumley, all employees of Montecito Optometry on Coast Village Road, handed out candy on Wednesday.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Wells’ 6-year-old daughter, Niamh, wore a classic blue and red dress featuring the "S" logo on the front and an attached cape and gold belt.

“I’m Supergirl,” Niamh said.

Multiple other daytime trick-or-treating events and festivities took place across the county on Wednesday afternoon.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Trick-or-treaters on Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara Click to view larger
Trick-or-treaters on Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara on Wednesday. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 