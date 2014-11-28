Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 12:01 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Carpinteria Community Gets in the Holiday Spirit with Festival of Trees

Trees decorated by businesses and nonprofits will be raffled off, with proceeds benefiting the field restoration project for the Carpinteria High School softball team

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | November 28, 2014 | 8:00 p.m.

Walking back and forth, solo or in pairs, local residents inspected each Christmas tree closely Friday, picturing its decorations — and piles of gifts — safely nestled in their own homes.

After much consideration, or more of an impulse for some, Carpinteria residents carefully placed raffle tickets in the slot of a box accompanying the tree of their choice, saying a silent prayer before heading back into the sunny morning.

The fifth annual Festival of Trees brought out much of the Carpinteria community and visitors on the day after Thanksgiving to peruse 26 pre-lit, six-foot artificial Christmas trees decorated by businesses and nonprofits and bought by event organizer, the Carpinteria Lions Club.

That’s more than have ever participated, all to raise proceeds for the Carpinteria High School girls softball team field restoration project.

Friday marked the first day of festivities at 700 Linden Ave., where tree themes varied from blue-and-white wonderland and wine (Plan Members Services of Carpinteria) to children with a mountain of books and camping gear (Rotary Club of Carpinteria Morning).

Each organization or business mustered its own decorations, ornaments and holiday gifts, valued at $300 or more — most closer to the $1,000 range.

Festival Trees
Visitors peruse pre-lit artificial Christmas trees decorated by businesses and nonprofits for Carpinteria's Festival of Trees. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

Raffle tickers were just $1, and they sold quickly as locals learned that the contest had started back up or heard about it for the first time.

“You’ve got to scatter them all around,” a mother said, watching her young son drop a handful of blue raffle tickets into a box for the Carpinteria Children’s Project at Main School tree. “You can’t put them all in at once.”

Another pair of parents commented on the excitement of the raffle fundraiser and the difficulty with choosing a first or second favorite tree.

The public can wander through the isles of trees between 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day through Saturday, Dec. 13, with the raffle drawing set for noon Sunday, Dec. 14.

Organizers hope to collect at least $14,000, the annual average that so far has benefited several programs at Carpinteria High School, including the FFA, culinary arts and architectural design, according to Richard Abney, a past president of Carpinteria Lions Club and co-chair of the event's planning committee.

“It makes a big difference,” Abney said, noting there were typically just 18 trees.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 