Carpinteria Community Gets in the Holiday Spirit with Festival of Trees

Trees decorated by businesses and nonprofits will be raffled off, with proceeds benefiting the field restoration project for the Carpinteria High School softball team

Walking back and forth, solo or in pairs, local residents inspected each Christmas tree closely Friday, picturing its decorations — and piles of gifts — safely nestled in their own homes.

After much consideration, or more of an impulse for some, Carpinteria residents carefully placed raffle tickets in the slot of a box accompanying the tree of their choice, saying a silent prayer before heading back into the sunny morning.

The fifth annual Festival of Trees brought out much of the Carpinteria community and visitors on the day after Thanksgiving to peruse 26 pre-lit, six-foot artificial Christmas trees decorated by businesses and nonprofits and bought by event organizer, the Carpinteria Lions Club.

That’s more than have ever participated, all to raise proceeds for the Carpinteria High School girls softball team field restoration project.

Friday marked the first day of festivities at 700 Linden Ave., where tree themes varied from blue-and-white wonderland and wine (Plan Members Services of Carpinteria) to children with a mountain of books and camping gear (Rotary Club of Carpinteria Morning).

Each organization or business mustered its own decorations, ornaments and holiday gifts, valued at $300 or more — most closer to the $1,000 range.

Raffle tickers were just $1, and they sold quickly as locals learned that the contest had started back up or heard about it for the first time.

“You’ve got to scatter them all around,” a mother said, watching her young son drop a handful of blue raffle tickets into a box for the Carpinteria Children’s Project at Main School tree. “You can’t put them all in at once.”

Another pair of parents commented on the excitement of the raffle fundraiser and the difficulty with choosing a first or second favorite tree.

The public can wander through the isles of trees between 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day through Saturday, Dec. 13, with the raffle drawing set for noon Sunday, Dec. 14.

Organizers hope to collect at least $14,000, the annual average that so far has benefited several programs at Carpinteria High School, including the FFA, culinary arts and architectural design, according to Richard Abney, a past president of Carpinteria Lions Club and co-chair of the event's planning committee.

“It makes a big difference,” Abney said, noting there were typically just 18 trees.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .