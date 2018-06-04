Monday, June 4 , 2018, 3:14 am | Overcast with Haze 56º

 
 
 
 

Business

Businesses Sought for Potential Lompoc Industrial Park Near Airport

Lee & Associates begins marketing development as proposal for 40-acre site goes through city planning approval

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | January 12, 2014 | 4:50 p.m.

Local businesses in need of more space could find a new home in Lompoc as a potential development project makes its way through proper approval channels.

Plans to build a business/industrial park on approximately 40 acres adjoining the Lompoc Airport have been submitted to the City of Lompoc, with the hope of starting construction sometime in 2015 or earlier.

The project would include 12 entitled lots zoned for business park and industrial business off Central Avenue and V Street, according to Tom Davidson, a Lee & Associates broker who already has begun marketing to fill the spaces.

Several unnamed, local businesses have already shown interest in the lots, he said.

Davidson has been working for months on the project with property owners Chad and Mike Penrod of Ventura-based McGaelic Group, which has owned the site since the 1960s. The land currently is leased by a local farmer.

He said the Penrods are hopeful the project will receive approval sometime in 2014, estimating a six- to nine-month process.

City planners have yet to put the project on any agenda as the owners complete required paperwork, Davidson said.

“In the meantime, we are going to start marketing the project,” Davidson said. “I have a couple of people who are in the market and are looking. There is just not a lot of industrial zoned land available in the Lompoc area.”

Davidson said parcels would range in size from 2.5 acres to 3.5 acres, and initially include finished lots with all infrastructure for sale, build-to-suit industrial buildings for sale or lease, and industrial buildings for lease.

Some adjoining lots could have direct airport access, he added.

Earlier this month, the property owners hosted a news conference at the site to announce their plans alongside Davidson and Lompoc Mayor John Linn.

Davidson said the owners bought the land with future development in mind, and decided to bring a proposal before city planners for a second time because new Lompoc leaders seem more willing to foster business.

“The city is much more progressive in terms of trying to promote new business, foster growth and push projects through,” he said.

Three new wineries have recently opened near the potential site, Davidson said, and another wine maker he declined to name has expressed interest.

The Penrods want to get the word out about the project, which would bring business to boost Lompoc’s economy.

“This project is coming, and, if people have needs, we have a spot to put them,” Davidson said.

Those interested in learning more about the new industrial park can contact Davidson at 805.588.7777.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 