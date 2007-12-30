BUSTED! for week of Dec. 26

The owner of a small avocado orchard in Carpinteria is crying foul play after a thief plucked 2,000 of the ripening fruits from his trees on Torito Road causing a projected $1,000 loss.

Forbidden Fruit

The owner of a small avocado orchard in Carpinteria is crying foul play after a thief plucked 2000 of the ripening fruits from his trees on Torito Road causing a projected $1,000 loss.

The victim told authorities he’d returned to his property, Dec. 17, to find many of his trees, once full of fruit, now barren. Taking an educated guess, the man suspected approximately 20 fruit per tree had been picked without permission.

While the thief remains unknown, the victim believes the suspects may have entered the private property undetected after nightfall.

The victim has requested deputies patrol the area more frequently.

One-Track Mind

It is possible, had the walls not been made of reinforced concrete, the commercial burglar who broke into a Montecito medical office on E. Valley Road last weekend, would have also pilfered the neighboring jewelry store. Evidence at the scene of the crime indicates the thief may have attempted to access the premiere jewelry store through a shared wall. However, the durable walls foiled the dual-burglary attempt.

Once inside the medical office, the burglar ransacked the facility including the manager’s office and the doctor’s office fleeing with a few hundred dollars and a computer. Noted in the report, the Christmas gifts stored in the doctor’s office remained untouched.

Is That Your Final Answer?

Drinking uncomfortably close to the railroad tracks behind Aliso School in Carpinteria, Dec. 23, three men were contacted at noon by patrolling deputies. Unable to stand without wobbling, one subject was questioned.

When asked how many beers he’d consumed, the man initially answered, “Dos.” Immediately following his initial response, he corrected, “Cuatro.”

And, finally, fifteen seconds later, he appealed, “Uno?”

He was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.

Fair-Weathered Wimp

“It’s too cold and rainy,” whined the subject upon being asked to perform a routine Field Sobriety Test after he was pulled over for a moving violation in Carpinteria at 2:20 a.m.

The 36-year-old man, on probation, was arrested for driving under the influence and transported to the hospital where his blood was drawn for further analysis.

Double Whammy

Aggressive and combative, a customer inside a State Street nightclub was repeatedly asked to leave by security. Failing to vacate the premises, officers arrived on the scene, at 1 a.m., to help expedite his removal.

Once in the patrol vehicle, the subject began biting the interior of the car and eventually ripped off the interior door panel.

After his legs were hobbled, to reduce further harm to anything or anybody, the man acknowledged his poor behavior, admitting, “I’m drunk and bi-polar.”

Those Eyes

Mesmerized by puppy dog eyes, or merely forgetful, a woman left her purse unattended inside a Milpas Street pet store momentarily December 8. Unable to locate her shoulder bag after retracing her steps, the woman called authorities to report the theft.

Inside her purse was more than $700.

Workday Cut Short

Two lawnmowers, three weed trimmers, three leaf blowers and a power washer were reported missing after a landscaping crew, returning to a work on Eucalyptus Lane, December 24, found their work shed looted. The owner of the stolen property estimates his loss around $5,000.

To gain entry into the locked unit, the burglar had to climb over a fence and cut through a lock. Because of the texture of the shed, investigators were unable to collect fingerprints.

Blowing Off Steam?

It wasn’t until the woman realized she was being watched, that she discontinued beating the victim’s vehicle with the tire. The subject, who fled the scene after the witness called authorities just after 9 a.m., Dec. 15, approached the parked car holding the large tire.

The witness told the victim and authorities, who arrived on the scene shortly thereafter, that she “hit it repeatedly with the tire until she noticed (I) was watching.”

Shattered

Multiple vehicle windows were shattered, causing an estimated $3,000 in damage, when an unknown sharpshooter with a BB gun took to the streets of Summerland.

One individual, 45, said the incident occurred after dark Dec. 14.

Not the Mini-Fridge

Following his holiday, an Isla Vista coed returned to his Sabado Tarde home-away-from-home to find his skateboard, wetsuit and “mini-fridge” missing. The stolen gear – and the beer – was taken from the unlocked garage.