BUSTED! Week of April 30

Thieves' crimes add up to $37 worth of beer, $3,500 worth of clothing and 40 pounds of copper.

This Bud’s Not for You

Santa Barbara – After responding to an alarm for the third night in a row at the La Super Rica restaurant on Milpas Street, police officers were staking out the business April 24 when they met their culprit. At 1 a.m., officers saw a man prying at the doorknob. The 43-year-old man confessed to all three burglaries and to stealing a total of $37 of Budweiser.

Wired

Santa Barbara – A man, 36, was arrested for stealing 40 pounds of cooper wire on April 25 from the construction site at 320 W. Pueblo St. A security officer called police at 6:30 p.m. after spotting the thief carrying the load off the property. Officers learned that the suspect, on parole, had served time in jail for previous thefts. He was arrested without bail.

Freedom of Speech

Santa Barbara – Since posting a “Republicans will be shot” sign in his yard on State Street, a rift between the resident and the building chief has continued to fester. According to a report, one of the men has been arrested before for threatening a Republican Party official with a rifle.

Don’t Drink and Drive Or You Might Hit a Bump

Santa Barbara – A driver speeding down West Micheltorena early April 26 nearly caught air when his car hit a dip in the road. An officer saw the vehicle almost hit several parked cars after the jolt. Pulling the driver over for recklessness, the officer could tell the driver had been drinking alcohol. After failing the routine tests, the unlicensed driver was arrested.

Pick On Somebody Your Own Size

Santa Barbara – Making it nearly impossible for her to do her job, a man harassing a school crossing guard was arrested April 24 for public intoxication. The inebriated 47-year-old was causing the disturbance on Meigs Road outside Washington Elementary School. He was also in possession of marijuana.

A Real Life Whodunit

Santa Barbara – An employee for Hitchcock Way movie theater Plaza De Oro returned to work April 22 to find the box office and safe burglarized. Investigators found no signs of forced entry. The thief made off with more than $3,000.

Return Reefer to Sender

Santa Barbara – Four ounces of marijuana were discovered inside a box packaged for Texas delivery after an employee at the Garden Street mail store became suspicious of the parcel. The opened package was held until police arrived April 23 to collect the evidence. Attempts to contact the sender have been unsuccessful.

Undetected Thief Takes Oodles of Clothing

Santa Barbara – In one day, more than $3,500 worth of merchandise was stolen from The Gap clothing store. The only evidence left behind were 26 security tags presumably torn from some of the garments.

Put Up Your Dukes

Santa Barbara – An inebriated man held for public intoxication on the 700 block of State Street on April 24 behaved unruly throughout his arrest. At one point the offender told the officer, “Take off your badge and gun so we can fight it out like men."

Money She’s Yet to See

Goleta – A resident who received a letter from the IRS demanding back taxes on more than $6,000 she never received in 2006 has enlisted the help of authorities. The woman, who owns a small percentage of oil rights on a piece of land in Oklahoma, says she hasn’t received dividend payments in years. After receiving the notification from the IRS, she’s wondering if she should have been. The case has been filed as a suspicious circumstance.