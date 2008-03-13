BUSTED! Week of March 12

Shortchanged



Carpinteria — The eyewitness account by an owner of a car wash who spotted three people vandalizing his property, on Feb. 22, led to their arrest shortly thereafter around 2 a.m. as the suspects fled northbound on Highway 101. Using the description of the getaway vehicle, deputies located the truck. During a traffic stop at the San Ysidro Road exit, found inside the car was evidence taken from the crime scene including a bag of quarters.

The suspects were further identified during an in-field lineup.

Arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism, the three suspects, two men and a woman between the ages of 35 and 46, were transported to jail.

Not Intoxicated, Just drunk

Carpinteria — Deputies dispatched to Birch and Hickory Streets for a report of a vehicle hit-and-run found the driver after he attempted to flee the scene and the concrete wall he’d damaged. The witness who’d seen the vehicle and driver after the early Sunday morning collision led deputies to a nearby alley where they found the intoxicated driver and his vehicle missing its front bumper and the driver.

During questioning, the driver said he’d had “eight to 10 beers with friends at a veteran’s hall” before getting behind the wheel of his car around midnight.

“I don’t feel intoxicated,” he explained. “I feel drunk.”

After registering a .18% Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) on a deputy’s Breathalyzer, the 22-year-old Carpinteria resident was arrested on a charge of public intoxication.

Class Bully?

Santa Barbara — A young girl, 11, was found in possession of a razor blade on school property after authorities contacted her for causing a disturbance.

The juvenile had been arguing with a classmate about a phone. According to the report, the disruptive student made threatening comments toward another child and her mother.

In the Nick of Time

Santa Barbara — A suicide attempt was botched on a recent morning after an emergency response team went to the man’s aid. The 75-year-old had ingested several prescription sleeping pills and placed duct tape over his mouth.

When officers arrived on the scene, the man was alive and looking around, however, he refused to talk. He was transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Work Week Gets Off to a Slow Start

Carpinteria — A Malibu Drive resident returned to his truck to find his work tools, around $5,000 worth, missing from various cargo compartments.

The man first realized his loss when noticing, on a recent Monday morning, his tool trays scattered about his driveway. The 39-year-old said he does not think he locked the compartments before heading to bed.

Hazardous Branch Brings Anxiety for Neighbor



Carpinteria — Despite his attempt to solve a civil problem without the help of authorities, a neighbor, whose messages left over the course of several weeks were never returned, felt compelled by fear of the liability of a hazardous tree to put the situation in writing.

Deputies responding to Linden Avenue met with a man who said weeks earlier he found a gardener for the neighboring property, a business complex, chopping down a tree on his land.

The gardener, who said he was “tired of sweeping the leaves that fell from the tree,” had been instructed by the property manager of the business complex to “cut it down.” When ordered to stop by the tree’s rightful owner, the gardener left a partially cut branch dangling dangerously close to the roadway.



Time to Look for New Roommates



Carpinteria —Although she did not wish to press charges, the young female who found a male roommate, 26, inside her bedroom when she awoke on a recent morning said she thought the situation was strange.

The Carpinteria woman said she did not know how the older male got into her

bedroom or what he was doing there. The incident was filed as a suspicious circumstance.

Renter Racking up the Mileage



Goleta — A manager with National Car Rental reported vehicle embezzlement on Feb. 25. The employee told authorities, after renting out a car on Jan. 1, a man failed to return it on the agreed date.

By phone, the man told the rental manager he was disputing the rental rate. Despite numerous requests to return the car, the man has refused. The rental company is requesting further investigation by law enforcement.

Good Call

Santa Barbara — A 37-year-old man called the Santa Barbara Police Department from a pay phone on State Street regarding the voices in his head recently.

Conducting a records check, the man had been listed as a runaway from local psychiatric facility.

A mental health assessment team met the man a short while later and transported him back to his treatment center.

Playing Rough

Santa Barbara — It probably took more than one vandal to push over the large potted plant located at the entrance of Santa Barbara City Parking Lot No. 2 in the 900 block of Chapala Street.

The tumbled planter shattered the pot and damaged the surrounding concrete on the recent Saturday night. It will cost the city more than $1,000 to repair the area.