Boys Basketball

Butler, Boger Record Double-Doubles as Providence Edges Dunn, 61-59

Providence finishes undefeated in league play

By Shomik Mukherjee, Sports Reporter | February 8, 2018 | 9:25 p.m.

Providence pushed away Dunn, 61-59, in a road game on Thursday. 

Nick Butler scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while Evan Boger recorded 15-and-14 to complement his fellow senior. Bryan Sheets had a 15-and-9 game himself, falling a board short of a third double-double for the Patriots.

Butler was assigned the task of guarding Dunn's leading scorer John Sal June. Patriots coach Steve Stokes had praise for Butler's defensive output after the game. 

"Nick did a great job of making everything tough on him tonight - not a single easy look," Stokes said. 

Providence finishes the regular season at 19-2 overall, 6-0 in league play. The team has now won three straight undefeated Condor League titles. 

The Patriots will compete as the sixth seed in the CIF Division 5AA playoffs. Brackets will be released Sunday.

"I am really proud of our guys for the season we have put together, especially when you consider everyone on this roster is in a totally different role than they were last year," Stokes said. "Playoffs is a brand new season though."

Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

