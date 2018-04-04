Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 4:35 pm | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Buying Teddy Bear at Bank Puts Deposit in Fund for Kids

Helping to kick off off the teddy bear program are: Michelle Martinich, left, Rich Schuette, Robert Mislang, and seated, Sheela Hunt, left, Dave Edelman, Adriana Mezic.
Helping to kick off off the teddy bear program are: Michelle Martinich, left, Rich Schuette, Robert Mislang, and seated, Sheela Hunt, left, Dave Edelman, Adriana Mezic. (American Riviera Bank)
By Jennifer Goddard Combs for American Riviera Bank | September 5, 2017 | 1:08 p.m.

The soft teddy bears that are greeting customers this month at American Riviera Bank are on display and for sale through September in honor of Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation’s (TCBF) 15-year anniversary.

The plush toys are available at teller stations in the bank’s Santa Barbara branches for a suggested donation of $15 each. All proceeds will go to the nonprofit TCBF, which helps families with children battling cancer. Over the years, TBCF has donated $1.85 million to families in need.

The teddy bear sale supports TBCF’s Annual Gold Ribbon Campaign fundraising effort, which takes place every September, in conjunction with National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Executives of the bank and TBCF got together recently to kick off the joint effort.

“As a Santa Barbara-based community bank, American Riviera Bank is proud to support the mission of TBCF to empower families living in our area that have a child with cancer,” said Robert Mislang, bank vice president/regional manager.

“TBCF does this through their programs that touch on financial, emotional and educational support. Thank you TBCF for your work,” he said.

The teddy bear sale continues through Sept. 29 during regular banking hours at American Riviera Bank’s three Santa Barbara offices: 1033 Anacapa St. downtown, 525 San Ysidro Road in Montecito, and 5880 Calle Real in Goleta.

TBCF is dedicated to empowering families in Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties that have a child (up to age 21) with cancer, by providing them with help in multiple areas, including emotional, educational and financial.

For more information on Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, including volunteering, making a donation, or attending the Gold Ribbon Luncheon on Oct. 5 at Four Seasons Resort, The Biltmore Santa Barbara, call 563-4740 or email [email protected]

— Jennifer Goddard Combs for American Riviera Bank.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 