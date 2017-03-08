Buy Ticket to VADA Fundraiser, Take Home Piece of Art

Everybody’s a winner at the VADA DRAW, a one-of-a-kind event where every ticket-holder goes home with an original piece of art created especially for the event by one of the more than 125 artists who have donated their works.

Artworks include paintings, photography, ceramic and 3-D printed sculpture, and jewelry assemblages, among others.

This is the fourth annual VADA Draw, which brings together the local arts community to support the Visual Art and Design

Academy (VADA) at Santa Barbara High School. A list of sponsors and artists who have donated as of March 2 is below.

Tickets to the March 18 event at Carrillo Recreation Center, 100 E. Carrillo St., start at $150 and include entry for two, an original work of art, food,and drinks. Sponsorships also are available.

For more information and to buy tickets, call 966- 9101 ext. 5055, or visit www.vadasbhs.org.

“Without community support of arts education, VADA could not continue to help students achieve their dreams of working in creative fields,” said academy director Daniel Barnett.

“At the VADA DRAW, all of our themes of creativity, community, and education come together on a really fun night.”

VADA includes more than 250 students taking classes that stimulate creativity, use their artistic talents, and help them prepare for higher education and eventual careers either in the arts and in general.

Students say they are especially appreciative of the local artists — their role models — who are giving back to help support the program.



2017 VADA DRAW Sponsors:

American Riviera Bank

BEGA North America

Marcel Hemp Clothing

Opes Advisors

State Farm Insurance/Paul Cashman

State Farm Insurance/Nancy Fiore

2017 VADA DRAW Business

Partners/Sponsors:

A Healthy Pour

Art Essentials

Braemar Vintners

Kronen’s Kitchen and Events

Gregore & Jennifer-Rabe Jewelers

Santa Barbara Bowl

Santa Barbara Certified Farmer’s Market

Santa Barbara Frame Shop and Gallery

Santa Barbara Popcorn

SCAPE (Southern California Artists Painting for the Environment)

Summerland Winery

Toma Restaurant and Bar

— Calico Brown for VADA.