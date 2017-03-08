Buy Ticket to VADA Fundraiser, Take Home Piece of Art

Everybody’s a winner at the VADA DRAW, a one-of-a-kind event where every ticket-holder goes home with an original piece of art created especially for the event by one of the more than 125 artists who have donated their works.
Artworks include paintings, photography, ceramic and 3-D printed sculpture, and jewelry assemblages, among others.
This is the fourth annual VADA Draw, which brings together the local arts community to support the Visual Art and Design
Academy (VADA) at Santa Barbara High School. A list of sponsors and artists who have donated as of March 2 is below.
Tickets to the March 18 event at Carrillo Recreation Center, 100 E. Carrillo St., start at $150 and include entry for two, an original work of art, food,and drinks. Sponsorships also are available.
For more information and to buy tickets, call 966- 9101 ext. 5055, or visit www.vadasbhs.org.
“Without community support of arts education, VADA could not continue to help students achieve their dreams of working in creative fields,” said academy director Daniel Barnett.
“At the VADA DRAW, all of our themes of creativity, community, and education come together on a really fun night.”
VADA includes more than 250 students taking classes that stimulate creativity, use their artistic talents, and help them prepare for higher education and eventual careers either in the arts and in general.
Students say they are especially appreciative of the local artists — their role models — who are giving back to help support the program.
— Calico Brown for VADA.