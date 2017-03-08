Friday, June 1 , 2018, 11:34 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Buy Ticket to VADA Fundraiser, Take Home Piece of Art

By Calico Brown for VADA | March 8, 2017 | 3:15 p.m.

Everybody’s a winner at the VADA DRAW, a one-of-a-kind event where every ticket-holder goes home with an original piece of art created especially for the event by one of the more than 125 artists who have donated their works.

Artworks include paintings, photography, ceramic and 3-D printed sculpture, and jewelry assemblages, among others.

This is the fourth annual VADA Draw, which brings together the local arts community to support the Visual Art and Design
Academy (VADA) at Santa Barbara High School. A list of sponsors and artists who have donated as of March 2 is below.

Tickets to the March 18 event at Carrillo Recreation Center, 100 E. Carrillo St., start at $150 and include entry for two, an original work of art, food,and drinks. Sponsorships also are available.

For more information and to buy tickets, call 966- 9101 ext. 5055, or visit www.vadasbhs.org.

“Without community support of arts education, VADA could not continue to help students achieve their dreams of working in creative fields,” said academy director Daniel Barnett.

“At the VADA DRAW, all of our themes of creativity, community, and education come together on a really fun night.”

VADA includes more than 250 students taking classes that stimulate creativity, use their artistic talents, and help them prepare for higher education and eventual careers either in the arts and in general.

Students say they are especially appreciative of the local artists — their role models — who are giving back to help support the program.

2017 VADA DRAW Sponsors:
American Riviera Bank
BEGA North America
Marcel Hemp Clothing
Opes Advisors
State Farm Insurance/Paul Cashman
State Farm Insurance/Nancy Fiore
2017 VADA DRAW Business
Partners/Sponsors:
A Healthy Pour
Art Essentials
Braemar Vintners
Kronen’s Kitchen and Events
Gregore & Jennifer-Rabe Jewelers
Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Certified Farmer’s Market
Santa Barbara Frame Shop and Gallery
Santa Barbara Popcorn
SCAPE (Southern California Artists Painting for the Environment)
Summerland Winery
Toma Restaurant and Bar

— Calico Brown for VADA.

 

