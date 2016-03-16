Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray LLP Welcomes New Associate Daniel Fabiano to Firm

Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray LLP is pleased to announce the addition of attorney Daniel Fabiano, who has joined the firm’s business and litigation teams.

In his new role, Fabiano will provide transactional advice to businesses in all phases, from formation through exit.

With an MBA from Claremont Graduate University, he brings a deep understanding of strategic growth to the firm and has worked with both small businesses and national brands.

On the litigation side, Fabiano is an experienced litigator with particular focus on worker’s compensation matters, giving him a unique understanding of the issues facing business owners.

According to Tim Buynak, managing partner at BFAS, “Daniel is well poised to serve the needs of our business clients. He has a unique combination of business and litigation skills. Besides his law degree and experience, he’s got an MBA — a rare combination — but much desired by law firms for helping clients.”

Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray LLP serves the needs of the area’s business community, from startup through operational needs and exit strategies, including tax and estate planning.

It has industry and practice groups in business, corporate, venture, governmental, energy, agriculture, employment, litigation, land use, real estate, tax and estate planning and many more.

For more information about the firm, visit www.bfaslaw.com. Fabiano can be reached at 805.966.4225 or [email protected].

— Marjorie Large is a publicist representing Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray LLP.