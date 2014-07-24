Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray’s Naomi Dewey Recognized Among Top California Attorneys

Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray attorney Naomi Dewey was recently named a Rising Star by Super Lawyer Magazine.

With this honor, Dewey is recognized of one of the top 2.5 percent of lawyers in California.

Super Lawyer Magazine evaluates outstanding attorneys from over 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of professional achievement.

Dewey specializes in client-focused general counsel and litigation services, working with employers, government entities, private clients, contractors and Realtors.

She is heavily involved in the Santa Barbara legal and business community, having served as Santa Barbara Women Lawyers president in 2009 and on the Board of Directors for the National Association of Women Business Owners-Santa Barbara chapter.

Currently, she is the second vice president of California Women Lawyers and secretary of the Santa Barbara County Bar Association.

Click here for more information about Dewey and the law firm.

— Marjorie Large is a publicist representing Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray.