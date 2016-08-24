By Popular Demand, Thunder From Down Under to Return to the Chumash Casino Resort

Thunder From Down Under, the all-male Australian dance revue viewed and loved by millions, will return to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016. Tickets for the show are $15.

Thunder From Down Under has taken the Las Vegas Strip by storm ever since the show’s debut in 1993. Classified as “The PERFECT Girls’ Night Outback,” the men of Thunder From Down Under hit the stage with dynamic dance routines, provocative costumes, cheeky humor and their unforgettable chiseled abs.

As a fully interactive performance, Thunder From Down Under has become a popular source of entertainment for bachelorette parties and birthdays.

Most recently, the group has been featured on The Insider with Heidi Klum, The Ellen DeGeneres Show in a bit with comic Kevin Nealon, Access Hollywood and NBC’s Today.

Thunder From Down Under has also been awarded titles such as “Best Male Revue” and “Top 12 Sexiest Vegas Shows.”

Don’t miss an opportunity to see this titillating show when the men from Thunder From Down Under take the stage in one of the most popular entertainment venues in Santa Barbara County.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, Calif., the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue.

Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Caitlyn Baker represents the Chumash Casino Resort.