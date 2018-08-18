Bystanders Help Rescue Victim of Over-the-Side Vehicle Crash on Highway 154

A vehicle crashed over the side of eastbound Highway 154 Saturday evening and the driver was transported to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. (Diego Topete / Noozhawk photo)

Santa Barbara County firefighters and Search and Rescue team members use a rope rescue system to get a vehicle crash victim up to the roadway near Highway 154 and Paradise Road. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

One man was injured after his vehicle crashed over the side of Highway 154 near Paradise Road Saturday evening, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The vehicle stopped about 100 feet over the side of the road, and bystanders went down to the scene and helped the driver get out of the vehicle, County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason said.

County responders used a rope rescue system to get the man up to the roadway, and then he was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Eliason said.

The man reportedly had minor to moderate injuries.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident, which was reported at 6:25 p.m.

