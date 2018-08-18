Bystanders Help Rescue Victim of Over-the-Side Vehicle Crash on Highway 154

One man was injured after his vehicle crashed over the side of Highway 154 near Paradise Road Saturday evening, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The vehicle stopped about 100 feet over the side of the road, and bystanders went down to the scene and helped the driver get out of the vehicle, County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason said.
County responders used a rope rescue system to get the man up to the roadway, and then he was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Eliason said.
The man reportedly had minor to moderate injuries.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident, which was reported at 6:25 p.m.
— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
VehicleAccident w Technical Rescue- Single vehicle 100’ over the side, CAHwy 154 west of Paradise Rd. SBC & Sheriff’s SAR brought solo male in 60’s to roadway using rope rescue system. AMR transport to SB Cottage w moderate injuries.Buellton CHP Investigating. **Call Newsline** pic.twitter.com/1vtDFYIB30— SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) August 19, 2018