Friday, June 1 , 2018, 9:52 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

BYU Roars Back, Hands UCSB 14-8 Loss in Series Finale

By UCSB Sports Information | March 11, 2017 | 8:35 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara scored four runs in the first off starter Kendall Motes, but ultimately couldn't hold on to the lead as BYU responded with a 16-hit assault to pull out a 14-8 baseball win in Saturday's series finale at Miller Field. 

The win clinched the series for the Cougars, who improved to 7-7. The Gauchos meanwhile dipped to 5-10. 

Motes had difficulty locating the strike zone at the start of the game, walking the bases loaded and then gifting UCSB its first run on a wild pitch. The Gauchos went on to make Motes pay for his control issues, with Kenny Corey driving in a pair with a triple and Armani Smith making it 4-0 with a run-scoring base hit through the 5-6 hole. 

UCSB scored another run in the second to push its lead to 5-0, but that turned out to be the high point on the day for the Gauchos. 

BYU began its comeback with a two-run homer from Bronson Larsen in the second, then cut the lead to two with a pair of runs in the fourth. 

The Cougars took the lead for good in the next frame with a six-hit, seven-run rally. Aided by a walk and an error, seven of the first eight BYU batters reached base in that inning, making it 11-6 in the host's favor.

UCSB got runs back later in the game on a Billy Fredrick RBI single and a solo homer from junior catcher Dempsey Grover, but never sustained a rally long enough to threaten BYU's lead. 

Fredrick (2-3), Smith (2-4), and Corey (two RBIs) were UCSB's top offensive performers. Smith now has multiple hits in three of his last four games. 

Redshirt freshman outfielder Tommy Jew led off the third inning with a solo homer to left, his first career roundtripper. 

After two consecutive weekends on the road, UCSB returns to Caesar Uyesaka Stadium this Friday for the start of an 11-game homestand, beginning with a three-game set against Stony Brook. 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 