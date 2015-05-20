Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 6:30 am | Overcast 55º

 
 
 
 

C.A.R.E.4Paws Invites Santa Barbara County Students to Think ‘Pawsitive’

By Isabelle Gullö-Abitia for C.A.R.E.4Paws | May 20, 2015 | 1:12 p.m.

C.A.R.E.4Paws, a Santa Barbara County nonprofit that works to reduce pet overpopulation and keep animals out of shelters, invites schools K-12 countywide to participate in its "Pawsitive Thinking Youth Project."

The project is part of C.A.R.E.4Paws’ 2015 Wags n’ Whiskers Festival — the largest animal festival on the Central Coast — scheduled for Sept. 13 at Girsh Park in Goleta.

Students are encouraged to create any type of art piece or poem on the concept of “kindness to all living beings” and submit it to C.A.R.E.4Paws by Aug. 25.

The first week of September, a panel of 12 judges will select 10 finalists: three classes at the elementary-school, junior-high and high-school level, plus one “Best in Show” winner. Finalists will come up on stage at the Wags n’ Whiskers Festival to receive prizes and diplomas.

Additionally, all submitted projects will be displayed in a large section of our Pawsitive Thinking Youth Booth, where children come to learn about animals and how to provide loving, responsible care for a pet. The Youth Booth is an extension of C.A.R.E.4Paws’ Pawsitive Thinking humane education program, which visits K-12 schools throughout the school year.

Research shows that children who are taught to treat animals with compassion and respect are also kinder to friends and other human beings, and they take these values into adulthood and pass them onto their own children. Our Youth Project encourages our county’s school children to think deeply about the importance of kindness to all living beings. Our hope is that students will help create awareness about this topic today and for years to come.  

To participate in the Pawsitive Thinking Youth Project, teachers or a school representative should contact C.A.R.E.4Paws at [email protected] or 805.968.2273 to register their class (or multiple classes) and receive instructions for how to submit the project, due no later than Aug. 25.

Click here to learn more about C.A.R.E.4Paws and the free programs offered for pets and pet owners countywide.

— Isabelle Gullö-Abitia is executive director of C.A.R.E.4Paws.

