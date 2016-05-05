C.A.R.E.4Paws, Old Yeller Ranch Rescue Join Forces for Pups & Purs FUNdraiser

C.A.R.E.4Paws and Old Yeller Ranch Rescue will co-host the third annual Pups & Purrs FUNdraiser at Fess Parker Winery in Los Olivos to raise money and support for Santa Barbara County animals in need.

The event — tagged the “pawty of the year” —​ will take place from 4-9 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2016, and feature food from Full of Life Flatbread, wine from Fess Parker Winery and live music with Richard T. Diaz & Friends.

Live and silent auctions will give guests a chance to bid on a great variety of packages including luxury travel and lodging, exclusive wine collections, high-end spa treatments and exquisite art. Most items were donated by local businesses and individuals supporting the cause.

Regular tickets are $50 through May 20 and $60 at the door. VIP tickets are $150 in advance and $250 at the door.

In the separate, outdoor VIP lounge, Fess Parker’s president, Eli Parker, and head winemaker, Blair Fox, will pour wine. In addition to private wine tasting, VIP guests enjoy a private dining area and reserved live auction seating.

Santa Barbara County’s C.A.R.E.4Paws (short for community awareness, responsibility and education) works to reduce pet overpopulation, keep animals out of shelters and improve quality of life for pets and pet owners in need.

Old Yeller Ranch Rescue’s mission is to end canine homelessness by providing education and a safety net of services.

“This is a key event for both of our organizations, as it raises critical funding for the important work we do in Santa Barbara County,” said Amanda Parker, co-founder of Old Yeller Ranch Rescue. “Our nonprofits keep evolving ever year to help more animals and pet owners in need, and we are grateful for the community’s support.”

To buy tickets or learn more about the event, visit www.care4paws.org.

— Isabelle Gullö-Abitia is the executive director of C.A.R.E.4Paws.