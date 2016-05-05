Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 2:47 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

C.A.R.E.4Paws, Old Yeller Ranch Rescue Join Forces for Pups & Purs FUNdraiser

By Isabelle Gullö-Abitia for C.A.R.E.4Paws | May 5, 2016 | 11:35 a.m.

C.A.R.E.4Paws and Old Yeller Ranch Rescue will co-host the third annual Pups & Purrs FUNdraiser at Fess Parker Winery in Los Olivos to raise money and support for Santa Barbara County animals in need.

The event — tagged the “pawty of the year” —​ will take place from 4-9 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2016, and feature food from Full of Life Flatbread, wine from Fess Parker Winery and live music with Richard T. Diaz & Friends.

Live and silent auctions will give guests a chance to bid on a great variety of packages including luxury travel and lodging, exclusive wine collections, high-end spa treatments and exquisite art. Most items were donated by local businesses and individuals supporting the cause.

Regular tickets are $50 through May 20 and $60 at the door. VIP tickets are $150 in advance and $250 at the door.

In the separate, outdoor VIP lounge, Fess Parker’s president, Eli Parker, and head winemaker, Blair Fox, will pour wine. In addition to private wine tasting, VIP guests enjoy a private dining area and reserved live auction seating.

Attendees at the 2015 “Pawty of the Year” pose with a pooch on the lawn of the Fess Parker Winery.
Attendees at the 2015 “Pawty of the Year” pose with a pooch on the lawn of the Fess Parker Winery.  (C.A.R.E.4Paws photo)

Santa Barbara County’s C.A.R.E.4Paws (short for community awareness, responsibility and education) works to reduce pet overpopulation, keep animals out of shelters and improve quality of life for pets and pet owners in need.

Old Yeller Ranch Rescue’s mission is to end canine homelessness by providing education and a safety net of services.

“This is a key event for both of our organizations, as it raises critical funding for the important work we do in Santa Barbara County,” said Amanda Parker, co-founder of Old Yeller Ranch Rescue. “Our nonprofits keep evolving ever year to help more animals and pet owners in need, and we are grateful for the community’s support.” 

To buy tickets or learn more about the event, visit www.care4paws.org.

— Isabelle Gullö-Abitia is the executive director of C.A.R.E.4Paws.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 