C.A.R.S. Organization to Recognize Rep. Capps for Leadership on Safe Rental Car Act

On Friday, Aug. 19, 2016, Rep. Lois Capps, CA-24, will be presented with an award by Consumers for Auto Reliability and Safety for her leadership in Congress on the Raechel and Jacqueline Houck Safe Rental Car Act, which was signed into law by President Barack Obama Dec. 4, 2015.

Capps had called for federal legislation to improve safety of rental cars under recalls since 2012 and worked together with Ventura County-resident Cally Houck, whose daughters Raechel and Jacqueline were killed in a 2004 crash while driving a rental car that had been under safety recall for a defective steering component that was prone to catching fire.

In May 2015, Capps introduced a bipartisan bill in the U.S. House of Representatives to ban rental car companies from renting or selling vehicles subject to a recall. The law took effect June 1, 2016.

C.A.R.S. is a nonprofit advocacy organization that works to protect consumers from auto-related fraud and abuse and leads campaigns to enact laws that improve protections for new and used car buyers across the United States and in California, the nation’s largest auto market.

C.A.R.S.’s award to Capps recognizes her “pro-safety, pro-family and pro-consumer” championing of the Raechel and Jacqueline Houck Safe Rental Car Act.

— Nicole Dubowitz is the press secretary for the Office of Rep. Lois Capps.