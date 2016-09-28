C.E. “Spud” Story of Santa Maria, 1928 - 2016

Posted on September 28, 2016 | 12:39 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Conrad E. "Spud" Story, 88, of Santa Maria,CA, passed away peacefully with family and friends in his home on Sept. 25, 2016.

Spud was born in 1928 in Wyoming. He proudly served in the Army Air Corps prior to moving to Santa Maria in the early 1960s. He worked for Lockheed Missile and Space Company at Vandenberg AFB as an information services supervisor and retired in 1990.

Spud was actively engaged in target-shooting and competed at the national level at Camp Perry for many years. He was a range officer at the San Luis Obispo Sportsman Club where he shared his love of the sport for the last 23 years.

Spud was quick with his humor and was widely known for his "Spudisms" and endearing nicknames for those he loved. He was merciless with his pruning shears, which was a long-standing joke amongst friends and family (or just ask the poor avocado tree!).

Spud is survived by his wife Flora Story, four children, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial celebration of Spud's life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, 1003 E. Stowell Rd. Santa Maria, CA.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to your favorite charity in memory of Spud.

To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

