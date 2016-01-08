Monday, April 2 , 2018, 2:08 pm | Overcast 58º

 
 
 
 
C-SPAN to Explore Santa Barbara History, Highlight Authors During Week-Long Visit

By Ashley Hill for the C-SPAN Cities Tour | January 8, 2016 | 10:55 p.m.

Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider and Cox Communications will welcome C-SPAN to Santa Barbara on Monday, Jan. 11, as the national network kicks off a visit to record and feature the city’s history and literary life.

At Monday's event, C-SPAN representatives will reveal the stories and segments that will be explored. During their time in Santa Barbara, C-SPAN representatives will also conduct community outreach.

Working with its cable partner Cox Communications, the C-SPAN Cities Tour producers will be in Santa Barbara from Jan. 11-14. Local segments recorded throughout the week will air on nonfiction book channel Book TV on C-SPAN2, Cox Communications channel 107, and history channel American History TV on C-SPAN3, Cox Communications channel 108, during C-SPAN’s special Santa Barbara weekend Feb. 6-7.

The welcome ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, 136 E. De la Guerra St. It will include remarks by Schneider; author and historian Neal Graffy; Lynn Brittner, executive director of the Santa Barbara Historical Museum; Barkley Kern, C-SPAN digital media consultant; and Ashley Hill, producer and community relations representative of the C-SPAN Cities Tour.

In partnership with Cox Communications, C-SPAN’s 2016 Cities Tour takes Book TV and American History TV on the road. C-SPAN2 and C-SPAN3 are featuring the literary life and history of each of its selected cities during special weekends on the public affairs network.

Working with Cox Communications, the C-SPAN producing team will bring specially outfitted Local Content Vehicles (LCVs) into Santa Barbara, visiting various literary and historic sites to interview local historians, authors and civic leaders during the week.

C-SPAN is available in Santa Barbara on Cox Communications channels 47 and 106.

Click here for more information about the C-SPAN Cities Tour. Follow the C-SPAN Cities Tour on Twitter: @CSPANCities.

— Ashley Hill is the producer and community relations representative of the C-SPAN Cities Tour.

 
