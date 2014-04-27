Rental Cabin Destroyed by Fire at Buellton RV Park

No one was injured late Saturday when a rental cabin in Buellton was destroyed by fire, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 11 p.m. to the Flying Flags RV Resort & Campground at 180 Avenue of the Flags, and arrived to find a cabin engulfed in flames, said Capt. Vince Agapito, a Fire Department spokesman.

It took crews 25-30 minutes to knock down the flames, Agapito said, adding that the structure was unoccupied at the time of the blaze.

The cabin was described as being the size of a single-wide trailer.

The three people who had rented the cabin were not there when the fire broke out, Agapito said.

The cause of the blaze, which caused minor damage to an adjacent trailer, remained under investigation.

