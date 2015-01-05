Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 6:49 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Cabrillo Boulevard Bridge Replacement Project Update: January 2015

By Kirsten Ayars for the Cabrillo Boulevard Bridge Replacement Project | January 5, 2015 | 3:06 p.m.

Happy 2015! This is the first in a monthly series of project updates for the Cabrillo Boulevard Bridge Replacement.

Over the last few weeks, crews have prepared the bridge site for construction, removed a portion of a building connected to the existing bridge and prepared creek banks for pile work.

Upcoming Work

This month, crews will continue removing a portion of a patio connected to the existing bridge. Utility relocations will begin.

Roadway Closures

There will be alternating roadway closures as needed to accommodate work. Closures will mainly occur in the westbound right hand lane of Cabrillo Boulevard at the bridge project between Helena Avenue and State Street. During utility work, the eastbound right hand lane of Cabrillo Boulevard will be closed near the bridge and a temporary detour will be provided for the multipurpose beachway path. Motorists will be able to use the remaining lanes of Cabrillo Boulevard during these temporary closures.

Helena Avenue will be closed to vehicles at Cabrillo Boulevard in the near future, but access will remain for pedestrians, bikes and segways.

Throughout daytime bridge construction, at least one lane in each direction will remain open on Cabrillo Boulevard.

Fall 2014-16

The Cabrillo Boulevard Bridge Replacement Project includes a new bridge, enhanced Mission Creek banks and improved pedestrian areas. Cabrillo Boulevard, surrounding businesses, parks, Stearns Wharf and the Arts and Crafts Show will remain open throughout construction.

For more information, click here or call 805.897.2637.

— Kirsten Ayars represents the Cabrillo Boulevard Bridge Replacement Project.

 
