Cabrillo Golfers Edge Santa Ynez in Los Padres League Showdown

Ashlyn Wiswall earned medalist honors for Cabrillo, leading the Conquistadores to a five-stroke win over Santa Ynez in a Los Padres League girls golf match at the the Misson Club on Tuesday. The score was 284-289.
Wiswall shot a 50 on the front nine, beating Gracie Church of Santa Ynez by one stroke.
Cabrillo is in first place in the league standings the Santa Ynez is in second.
Cabrillo 284
Alexa McCune: 60
Kelsey Bruner: 57
Kylie Moldt: 63
Thea Reagan: 64
Britney McCune: 54
Ashlyn Wiswall: 50 (MEDALIST)
Santa Ynez 289
Gracie Church: 51
Madison Johnson: 58
Erinn Callaghan: 55
Morgan Blunt: 71
Jordan Hartley: 59
Hannah Gechter: 66
