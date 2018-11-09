Friday, November 9 , 2018, 5:31 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Cabrillo High Auto Shop Students Turn Golf Cart Into Cop Cart

School Resource Deputy Dennis Thomas with students who helped build Cop Cart.
School Resource Deputy Dennis Thomas with students who helped build Cop Cart. (Courtesy photo)
By Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office | November 9, 2018 | 2:21 p.m.

School Resource Deputy Dennis Thomas and a group of advanced auto shop students, on Nov. 7, showed off the result of a two month-long creative project at Lomppoc’s Cabrillo High School.

They spent more than 80 hours transforming a golf cart that was donated to the school into a mode of transportation that Thomas can use to patrol the campus and provide security to staff and students. The “cop cart” is even equipped with lights and sirens.

The project is special not only in that it provided an extra security resource on campus but it was also a bonding experience for Thomas and the auto shop students.

“When law enforcement and students have the ability to work on a mutual project it is a success on all accounts,” said Thomas, an 18-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office who became the new school resource deputy at Cabrillo and Maple high schools this year.

Before entering law enforcement, Thomas was a mechanic and now puts his former career to use by helping out in the auto shop class when possible.

When a golf cart was donated to the school, it was the perfect opportunity for Thomas to use his skills and new position to work with students on a project that would benefit the school.

He said transforming the Cop Cart will likely go down as one of his most memorable experiences as a school resource deputy.

“This cart allows me to not only have transportation around campus but gives me a starting point to begin lines of communication with students who may not ever have wanted to talk to a cop,” he said. “It was incredibly rewarding to do something positive and constructive with the students.

“I am very proud of them for taking on this challenge, following directions and seeing the project through to completion with enthusiasm.”

Cabrillo High Senior Tyler Burch said he enjoyed working on this project: “I love building things so this project was perfect for me.  We had to tear it all the way down and build it back up.”

Cabrillo High School Principal Isidro Carrasco said he was pleased with the process and final product.

“Senior Deputy Thomas has done an outstanding job of using the Cop Cart project as a way to build relationships with our students," Carrasco said. “These positive relationships go a long way in helping to keep our campus safe.

“We want to work as a team to provide services to our students so that they can succeed on our campus.”

In addition to campus security, the Cop Cart will be used in upcoming school parades and high school games.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 