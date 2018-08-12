Cabrillo Has Experience, Talent to Turn Things Around in 2018

As he enters his second year as head coach at Lompoc’s Cabrillo High School, A.J. Pateras is probably feeling like he’s going back to the future.
Pateras finds himself back in the Channel League, where he was a successful varsity defensive coordinator and lower-level football coach at Ventura High before landing the job a Cabrillo.
While his first year was rough (1-9), the second year looks promising as 16 starters return, and there is depth on the line.
“We return a lot of seniors, and we look to compete each and every week,” Pateras said.
The Conquistadores have an experienced quarterback in senior Jackson Anderson, who earned second-team All-Los Padres League honors last season. Anderson is a dual threat, and he has plenty of experienced weapons around him.
Danan Pacheco and Tito Miza are a 1-2 punch at running back, and 6-foot-2 Jordan Green and 5-9 Mason Townes are talented receivers.
The defense is led by the linebacking corps of Pacheco, Patrick Durham and Spencer Cothran. Pacheco, a senior, and Durham, a junior, were second-team All-LPL picks. Senior Alex Bourne is a big hitter in the secondary.
Cabrillo Conquistadores
Coach: A.J. Pateras
League: Channel
CIF Playoff Division: 12
Strenght: 16 starters return and there is depth on the line.
Last Season’s Overall Record: 1-9
Last Season’s League Record: 0-4 in Los Padres League
Top Returning Players or Athletes
Jackson Anderson — Senior, Quarterback, 6-1, 185 pounds: Second Team All-Los Padres League, passed for 1,074 yards, rushed for 806
Jordan Green — Senior, Wide Receiver/Defensive Back, 6-2, 200: A big target for Anderson
Ruben Ponce — Senior, Offensive Line/Defensive Line, 5-11, 240: Brings experience on both sides of the ball
Danan Pacheco — Senior, Outside Linebacker/Halfback, 5-10, 185: Second team All-LPL; recorded 50 total tackles last year and had 6½ sacks
Mason Townes — Senior, Wide Receiver/Defensive Back, 5-9, 165: Honorable mention All-LPL
Alex Bourne — Senior, Defensive Back, 5-9, 170: Honorable mention All-LPL; had 56 total tackles
Patrick Durham — Junior, Linebacker/Fullback, 6-0, 185: Second team All-LPL as a sophomore
Spencer Cothran — Senior, Linebacker/Fullback, 5-10 185: A physical, hard-hitting player
Tito Miza — Senior, Running Back, 5-10, 175: Bulked up to handle greater work load
Justin Palato — Senior, Wide Receiver/Free Safety, 6-1, 200: A presence in the secondary
Newcomers Who Could Make an Immediate Impact
Tyler Williams — Sophomore, Wide Receiver/Free Safety
Cade McNamee — Sophomore, Defenisve End/Wide Receiver
Deontae George — Sophomore, Offensive Line/Defensive Line
Jameson Brodeur —Junior, Offensive Line/Linebacker
JJ Lombrana — Junior, Running Back/Defensive Back
Carlos Garcia — Sophomore, Offensive Line/Defensive Line
Players Receiving Recruiting Interest
Jackson Anderson
Patrick Durham
Jordan Green
Outstanding Scholar-Athletes
Justin Palato
Ruben Ponce
Alex Bourne
