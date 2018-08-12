Sunday, August 12 , 2018, 6:17 pm | A Few Clouds 75º

 
 
 
 
Prep Football Preview

Cabrillo Has Experience, Talent to Turn Things Around in 2018

Returning quarterback Jackson Anderson has plenty of playmakers to work with as Conquistadores look to make an impact in new league

Cabrillo football 2018 Click to view larger
The Cabrillo Conquistadores have a solid group of returning starters, led by, from left, Ruben Ponce, Jordan Green, Jackson Anderson, Patrick Durham and Danan Pacheco. (Frank Cowan / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | August 12, 2018 | 4:30 p.m.

As he enters his second year as head coach at Lompoc’s Cabrillo High School, A.J. Pateras is probably feeling like he’s going back to the future.

Pateras finds himself back in the Channel League, where he was a successful varsity defensive coordinator and lower-level football coach at Ventura High before landing the job a Cabrillo.

While his first year was rough (1-9), the second year looks promising as 16 starters return, and there is depth on the line.

“We return a lot of seniors, and we look to compete each and every week,” Pateras said.

The Conquistadores have an experienced quarterback in senior Jackson Anderson, who earned second-team All-Los Padres League honors last season. Anderson is a dual threat, and he has plenty of experienced weapons around him.

Danan Pacheco and Tito Miza are a 1-2 punch at running back, and 6-foot-2 Jordan Green and 5-9 Mason Townes are talented receivers.

The defense is led by the linebacking corps of Pacheco, Patrick Durham and Spencer Cothran. Pacheco, a senior, and Durham, a junior, were second-team All-LPL picks. Senior Alex Bourne is a big hitter in the secondary.

Cabrillo Conquistadores

Coach: A.J. Pateras

League: Channel

CIF Playoff Division: 12

Strenght: 16 starters return and there is depth on the line.

Last Season’s Overall Record: 1-9

Last Season’s League Record: 0-4 in Los Padres League

Top Returning Players or Athletes

Jackson Anderson — Senior, Quarterback, 6-1, 185 pounds: Second Team All-Los Padres League, passed for 1,074 yards, rushed for 806

Jordan Green — Senior, Wide Receiver/Defensive Back, 6-2, 200: A big target for Anderson

Ruben Ponce — Senior, Offensive Line/Defensive Line, 5-11, 240: Brings experience on both sides of the ball

Danan Pacheco — Senior, Outside Linebacker/Halfback, 5-10, 185: Second team All-LPL; recorded 50 total tackles last year and had 6½ sacks

Mason Townes — Senior, Wide Receiver/Defensive Back, 5-9, 165: Honorable mention All-LPL

Alex Bourne — Senior, Defensive Back, 5-9, 170: Honorable mention All-LPL; had 56 total tackles

Patrick Durham — Junior, Linebacker/Fullback, 6-0, 185: Second team All-LPL as a sophomore

Spencer Cothran — Senior, Linebacker/Fullback, 5-10 185: A physical, hard-hitting player

Tito Miza — Senior, Running Back, 5-10, 175: Bulked up to handle greater work load

Justin Palato — Senior, Wide Receiver/Free Safety, 6-1, 200: A presence in the secondary

Newcomers Who Could Make an Immediate Impact

Tyler Williams — Sophomore, Wide Receiver/Free Safety

Cade McNamee — Sophomore, Defenisve End/Wide Receiver

Deontae George — Sophomore, Offensive Line/Defensive Line

Jameson Brodeur —Junior, Offensive Line/Linebacker

JJ Lombrana — Junior, Running Back/Defensive Back

Carlos Garcia — Sophomore, Offensive Line/Defensive Line

Players Receiving Recruiting Interest

Jackson Anderson

Patrick Durham

Jordan Green

Outstanding Scholar-Athletes

Justin Palato

Ruben Ponce

Alex Bourne

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

