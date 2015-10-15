Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center to House Works of 18 Coastal Artists

Coastal artists celebrate a reunion of 18 artist friends with an exhibit and sale of original paintings from Oct. 28 through Nov. 29, 2015, at the Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center.
Art lovers can choose from original paintings in oils, watercolors, pastels and acrylics. Subjects include urban, land and seascapes, figurative works, expressive abstracts and striking still lifes.
Participating artists include Deborah Ferguson, Dorothy Nalls, Susan Belloni, Laurel Mines, Blair Harper, Linda Mutti, Larry Iwerks, Peg Morris, Kerri Hedden, Terri Taber, Jamee Aubrey, Jerry Martin, Bill O'Malley, Ray Hunter, John Rowbottam, Michael Drury, Rob Robinson and Sophie MJ Cooper.
The Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center, which can be reached at 805.897.1983 is located at 1118 East Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara.
The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Coastal Artists exhibition will run through the month of November.
— Susan Belloni is a California plein air artist.