Cabrillo’s Baylee Gregory Wins Los Padres League Individuals Tournament

Golf

Cabrillo High hosted the Los Padres League Individuals Golf Tournament Monday and Tuesday at the Village Country Club in Lompoc.

The tournament featured two days of play, with each consisting of a round of nine holes.

Cabrillo's Baylee Gregory shot a combined 95 to win the tournament.

Nipomo's Brooke Cuzick shot a 99 for second place, and Lompoc's Kendall Martin shot a 107 for fourth.

Santa Ynez High's Gracie Church shot a 106 to take third in the tournament, and earn a spot in CIF individual play. Eva Hennessee shot a 108 for the Pirates and was one shot away from qualifying for CIF.

CIF play begins Monday at the River Ridge Golf Club in Oxnard.

