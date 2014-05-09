CAC Fetes Its Community Action Champions at Annual Dinner

More than 200 people attended the Community Action Commission's Community Action Champions annual dinner Thursday night at the Hotel Corque in Solvang.

Honored because of their profound effect on the greater good of the community and their emphasis on helping those who are most vulnerable were Hutton Parker Foundation President Tom Parker, introduced by Santa Barbara Foundation President/CEO Ron Gallo; community volunteer and former CAC board member Gayle Pratt, introduced by former CAC board member Alejandra Chavez; and Santa Maria-Bonita School District Superintendent Phil Alvarado, introduced by county Supervisor Steve Lavagnino.

The honorees were selected by a committee that included CAC board members, elected officials and representatives of community agencies and nonprofit programs.

Platinum Sponsors of the event were Santa Maria Energy and the Hutton Parker Foundation. Gold Sponsors were CenCal Health, Arthur Gallagher & Co. and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

In addition to Lavagnino, elected officials present included county Supervisor Janet Wolf, previous honorees Sheriff Bill Brown, District Attorney Joyce Dudley and Goleta Mayor Michael Bennett, as well as Goleta Councilwoman Paula Perotte, Lompoc Councilwoman Ashley Costa, Santa Maria council members Jack Boysen and Terri Zuniga, and Santa Barbara Councilwoman Cathy Murillo.

Other previously honored Champions in attendance included Patti Stewart, Sylvia Ng, Randy Weiss, Flo Furuike and Miguel Chavez.

Proceeds from the event will go directly to the CAC Healthy Senior Lunch program, which provides meals to 1,350 low-income seniors each year at twelve countywide community centers and through home delivery to disabled seniors.

— Elizabeth Lee represents the Community Action Commission.