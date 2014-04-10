CAC Names Its 2014 Community Action Champions

The Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County has announced its 2014 Community Action Champions.

The awardees are Hutton Parker Foundation President Tom Parker, community volunteer Gayle Pratt and Santa Maria-Bonita School District Superintendent Phil Alvarado.

Champions are selected because of their profound effect on the greater good of the community and their emphasis on helping those who are most vulnerable.

The honorees are selected by a committee that includes CAC board members, elected officials and representatives of community agencies and nonprofit programs. They will accept their awards at the Community Action Commission Champions Dinner on Thursday, May 8 at the Hotel Corque in Solvang.

Proceeds from the event will go directly to the CAC Healthy Senior Lunch program, which provides meals to 1,350 low-income seniors each year at twelve community centers and through home delivery to disabled seniors.

Tickets to the Community Action Champions Dinner are $125 each or $1,000 for a table of 10. Those wishing to purchase a ticket should visit the CAC website by clicking here or call Holly Carmody at 805.964.8857 x172.

— Elizabeth Lee is a grant writer for the Community Action Commission.