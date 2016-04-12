Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 9:22 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Cachuma Operations Board Appoints Janet Gingras As New General Manager

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | April 12, 2016 | 8:48 p.m.

Janet Gingras was picked as the new general manager for the Cachuma Operation and Maintenance Board after serving as the interim head since August.

The contract was signed last week, said board president Douglas Morgan of the Montecito Water District.

“We’re very pleased that Janet accepted,” he said. “She’s well-qualified, knows the agency, she has longer-term plans to bring our workforce up to good levels. We're a little undermanned at this time.”

Gingras started at COMB as administrative manager & treasurer-auditor-controller before filling in as interim general manager. 

She served in that role for six months in 2013 as well, according to COMB. 

“I am extremely honored to have been selected as the general manager for the Cachuma Operation and Maintenance Board, and look forward to a productive tenure in service to the board of directors, the member agencies, staff, and our community,” she said in an email. 

The board has representatives from Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez water agencies, and a staff that manages the water deliveries and facilities upkeep for Lake Cachuma.

Board members recently approved moving the Lake Cachuma emergency pumping barge to a deeper spot so South Coast agencies can continue pumping water into the Tecolote Tunnel as reservoir water levels drop.

There has been a lot of water agency leadership turnover in the last year as agencies continue to deal with drought impacts, with COMB, the Cachuma Conservation, Montecito Water District and Carpinteria Valley Water District seeking new general managers.

Former Santa Barbara City Councilman Dale Francisco was named the interim general manager for the Cachuma Conservation Release Board, an agency that deals with South Coast water rights, after Daniel Griset resigned in March.

Montecito Water District General Manager Tom Mosby retired late last year and the board hired Nicholas Turner, from Kern County, to take the post. The board in March discussed bringing Mosby back as an hourly employee to fill in as engineering manager, which is still a vacant position.

Carpinteria Valley Water District General Manager Charles Hamilton is retiring July 1, and the board will consider appointing a replacement at its Wednesday meeting.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 