Cachuma Operations Board Appoints Janet Gingras As New General Manager

Janet Gingras was picked as the new general manager for the Cachuma Operation and Maintenance Board after serving as the interim head since August.

The contract was signed last week, said board president Douglas Morgan of the Montecito Water District.

“We’re very pleased that Janet accepted,” he said. “She’s well-qualified, knows the agency, she has longer-term plans to bring our workforce up to good levels. We're a little undermanned at this time.”

Gingras started at COMB as administrative manager & treasurer-auditor-controller before filling in as interim general manager.

She served in that role for six months in 2013 as well, according to COMB.

“I am extremely honored to have been selected as the general manager for the Cachuma Operation and Maintenance Board, and look forward to a productive tenure in service to the board of directors, the member agencies, staff, and our community,” she said in an email.

The board has representatives from Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez water agencies, and a staff that manages the water deliveries and facilities upkeep for Lake Cachuma.

Board members recently approved moving the Lake Cachuma emergency pumping barge to a deeper spot so South Coast agencies can continue pumping water into the Tecolote Tunnel as reservoir water levels drop.

There has been a lot of water agency leadership turnover in the last year as agencies continue to deal with drought impacts, with COMB, the Cachuma Conservation, Montecito Water District and Carpinteria Valley Water District seeking new general managers.

Former Santa Barbara City Councilman Dale Francisco was named the interim general manager for the Cachuma Conservation Release Board, an agency that deals with South Coast water rights, after Daniel Griset resigned in March.

Montecito Water District General Manager Tom Mosby retired late last year and the board hired Nicholas Turner, from Kern County, to take the post. The board in March discussed bringing Mosby back as an hourly employee to fill in as engineering manager, which is still a vacant position.

Carpinteria Valley Water District General Manager Charles Hamilton is retiring July 1, and the board will consider appointing a replacement at its Wednesday meeting.

