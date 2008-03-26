Friday, May 4 , 2018, 4:55 pm | A Few Clouds 70º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
Cachuma Boat Restrictions Aimed at Not Moving a Mussel

Supervisors approve inspection, treatment for boats at Cachuma as fears of mussel invasion rise.

By Noozhawk Staff | March 26, 2008 | 11:01 a.m.

Stepping up Santa Barbara County’s vigilance against the possible invasion of destructive quagga or zebra mussels, the Board of Supervisors has approved tough new restrictions for boats at Lake Cachuma. The new protocols take effect Friday in conjuncton with the opening of the lake’s new boat launch ramp.

The pre-launch restrictions include a multistage inspection and treatment process that all boat owners are required to complete. The main criteria include:

• All boats and trailers must be clean and dry upon entry to Lake Cachuma.

• All drain plugs must be removed prior to boat transport.

• All boats longer than 24 feet will be quarantined on-site for 14 days before launch.

• All out-of-state boats will be quarantined for 14 days before launch.

• All California boats with registration addresses near known infected lakes will be quarantined on-site for 14 days.

• All boats and trailers will be thoroughly inspected and treated by hot-water pressure wash after first passing the visual inspection and quarantine requirements.

• Boat launch tags will be available for boat owners who wish to remove their boats from the lake and who do not plan to use them elsewhere before returning to Cachuma. The tags will be applied to boats and trailers upon exiting the lake.

• A signed affidavit upon entry to Cachuma Lake County Park stating where the boat was most recently used and whether it was in waters already infested by the invasive mussels.

Click here for more details.

