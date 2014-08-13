Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 4:28 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Cachuma Dam Scheduled to Make Downstream Releases

By Tom Fayram for Santa Barbara County Public Works Department | August 13, 2014 | 2:14 p.m.

The Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District and the Santa Barbara County Water Agency would like the public to be aware that water will soon be released into the Santa Ynez River from Lake Cachuma’s Bradbury Dam.

The U. S. Bureau of Reclamation will release water from Bradbury Dam starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 18, 2014.

The release is being made at the request of the Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District to provide water to recharge the groundwater basins along the Santa Ynez River downstream of the Dam.

These groundwater basins provide an essential source of water for the cities and farming interests along the river.

Initially released at about 150 cubic feet per second (300 acre-feet per day), the water will move downstream to provide recharge as far down as Solvang. It will be confined to the “low flow” channel of the river.

The release is expected to continue into the fall. The flow may impede traffic on low river crossings and caution is advised near moving water at all times.

At this time, up to 4,500 acre-feet is expected to be released.

The release is consistent with state water rights orders as well as agreements among users who store water in Lake Cachuma.  Cachuma Reservoir stores water for the South Coast, Santa Ynez Valley, and downstream users from the Dam to Lompoc.

The water level in the reservoir is expected to be reduced by about three feet as a result of this water rights release. This release will not impact water deliveries to the South Coast and has been coordinated with the Cachuma Operations and Maintenance Board (COMB).

Although the lake will be lower, the Cachuma County Park will remain in full operation. Boat launch facilities are constructed so that all recreational activities can continue as lake levels change.

For online park reservations go to:  http://reservations.sbparks.org/

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 