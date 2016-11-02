It’s No Line, Trout to Be Released into Cachuma on Nov. 8

In cooperation with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Santa Barbara County Parks was granted a Private Stocking Permit for up to 8,000 pounds of triploid rainbow trout.

On Nov. 8, 4,000 pounds ranging in size from half a pound “catchables,” to eight pound “trophies” are set to be released, with the additional 4,000 pounds arriving in late 2016 or early 2017.

The initial 4,000 pound load of triploid rainbow trout will make their way from Mt. Lassen Trout Farms, Inc., in Paynes Creek, Calif. Because triploid trout are sterile, more energy is put into growth than in reproduction, which produces fish that are large and muscular.

Many who visit Cachuma Lake can experience the ultimate joy and rush when reeling in a beautiful rainbow trout, which also makes for a delicious meal.

Fishing at Cachuma Lake is a treasured tradition going back decades and one that will hopefully withstand the test of time and the current drought conditions. Although the lake is at record low levels, fishing has been consistently good from both boat and shoreline areas.

The Cachuma Lake Weekly Fishing Report can be found at www.countyofsb.org/parks/cachumafishing.sbc.

Cachuma Lake also supports populations of large and smallmouth bass, crappie and channel catfish. Cachuma Lake Marina and Boat Rentals offers pontoons, outboards and kayak rentals, along with full bait and tackle supplies. One-day and annual fishing licenses may also be purchased.

Fishing from shore in the recreation area or from a boat is open year-round with a valid fishing license. For more information, contact the marina at 688-4040.

Please note that due to the 30-day Quagga restrictions at the lake, please have your boat inspected and tagged by Cachuma Lake staff at least 30 days prior to your visit.

Cachuma Lake Recreation Area is a full-service campground offering cabin, yurt, RV and tent camping throughout the year, as well as recreational activities, nature programs for all ages and now rainbow trout fishing. For camping reservations and more information, visit www.sbparks.org.

— Rosey Bishop for Santa Barbara County Parks.