Cachuma Lke Trout Release Just in Time for President’s Day Weekend

By Gina DePinto for Santa Barbara County | February 14, 2019 | 10:18 a.m.
Recent rain and runoff have helped to increase lake levels at Cachuma.
Recent rain and runoff have helped to increase lake levels at Cachuma. (Courtesy photo)

It’s a great time to plan a day of recreation or overnight stay at Cachuma Lake Recreation Area, especially with Presidents’ Day weekend coming up Feb. 16-18.

The recent accumulation of rain and runoff is benefiting lake levels and the park is looking extra vibrant. The larger lake will soon have a fresh supply of rainbow trout, and anglers can expect wider coves, deeper channels and better access to shoreline areas for their fishing experience.

Note: State Route 154 is temporarily closed at Paradise Road. For visitors from the Santa Barbara area to reach Cachuma Lake Recreation Area, take north Hwy 101 through Buellton to Exit 146 (CA-154) toward Los Olivos/Lake Cachuma.

The season’s first release of triploid rainbow trout arrived mid-December. Another 4,000-pound release will arrive this month with fish ranging in size from half-pound “catchables” to eight-pound trophies.

As in the past, the fish come from Mt. Lassen Trout Farms, Inc., in Paynes Creek, Calif. An additional release is tentatively set for spring.

By planting fish in the lake, Santa Barbara County Parks hopes to encourage outdoor activity when people tend to spend less time outdoors.

Plus, during winter months cooler water temperatures are ideal for releasing rainbow trout; while spending time outdoors is ideal for humans and has its benefits. Exercise and physical activity produces endorphins that may improve one’s ability to sleep, which in turn reduces stress.

Tackle is available for rent or purchase at the Cachuma Lake Marina and Boat Rentals, which also offers pontoons, outboards and kayak rentals, as well as one-day and annual fishing licenses.

Fishing from the shore in the recreation area or from a boat is open year-round with a valid fishing license.

Visitors are advised to check recreation area hours, and road and weather conditions in advance.

For up-to-date fishing tips and summaries, check out the Cachuma Lake Weekly Fishing Report at www.countyofsb.org/parks/cachumafishing.sbc. For more information, contact the marina, 805-688-4040.

For those planning to bring their own boating vessels, note that due to the 30-day Quagga restrictions at the lake, boats must be inspected and tagged by Cachuma Lake staff at least 30 days prior to your visit.

Cachuma Lake Recreation Area is a full-service campground offering year-round cabin, yurt, RV and tent camping, recreational activities, nature programs for all ages, and rainbow trout fishing. For camping reservations and more information, visit www.sbparks.org.

— Gina DePinto for Santa Barbara County.

