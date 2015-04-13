Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse’s Annual Amethyst Ball Celebrates British Invasion

Many of the hundreds of attendees dress in the spirit of the occasion, focused on the iconic music of Herman's Hermits featuring Peter Noone

The 2015 Amethyst Ball proved to be an unforgettable evening of 1960s British Invasion music focused on the iconic and energetic music of Herman's Hermits featuring Peter Noone.

More than 400 supporters attended the 25th annual gala, with many dressed in '60s attire, including Nehru jackets, Beatles wigs, mini dresses, Union Jack flag designs, white go-go boots for the ladies, and even royal sashes and tiaras.

Along with Noone, other Brit entertainers at the event included Eric Burdon of The Animals, Alan Parsons of the Alan Parsons Project, and guitarist Vance Brescia.

Guests enjoyed the warm weather on the Bacara Resort & Spa's outdoor terrace for the cocktail, mocktail and social hour. All of the proceeds from the live and silent auctions, sponsorships and tickets sales benefited the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse, which provides school-based drug- and alcohol-prevention programs. Led by specially trained and certified youth service specialists, more than 1,000 young people annually are reached by its programs.

President/CEO Ed Stonefelt took to the stage of the Pucci design-inspired ballroom at the beginning of the program.

"I want to share my heartfelt thank to the patrons and underwriters of this year's Amethyst Ball," he said. "And a special thank you to the four co-chairs of the women's committee and to Peter and Mereille Noone as honorary chairs."

The Women's Committee event chairs included Susan Neuman, Holly Murphy Betsy Turner and Anne Towbes. The Men's Committee was headed by Bob Bryant.

Crown Jewel sponsors included Bacara Resort & Spa, Herb and Bui Simon, and Carl and Jimmy Westcott. The Diamond Sponsor was Pax. Emerald Sponsors were Bob and Patty Bryant, Bob and Holly Murphy, Tom and Sue Parker, Bill and Kristen Parrish, Jim and Susan Neuman, and Chip and Betsy Turnee. Ruby Sponsors included Bob and Chris Emmons and Perri Harcour. Sapphire sponsors included Jeff and Margo Barbakov, Cottage Health System, Frank Schipper Construction Co., Recovery Road Medical Center, John Woodward and Christina Winters. Amethyst sponsors were Richard Banks, Beebe Barrack, John Paul and Lina Beltran, Jon and Martha Bull, Diane Dennel, Chad and Ginni Dreier, Justin Donald Fareed, Dennis Forster, Renee Grubb/Village Properties, David and Jeanne Hoffman, Angel and Lisa Iscovich, Milt and Arlene Larsen, Bob and Siri Marshall, Eloy Ortega/Santa Barbara Community Bank, Myron Shapero and Susan Keller Gary Simpson, Randy and Roxie Solakian, and Bob and Marlene Veloz. The band was underwritten by Bitsy Bacon.

The menu included a baby gem salad with pears, seared filet mignon, butternut squash, haricot vert and patron-infused sweet potato gratin. The grand finale was Princess Diana's bread and butter pudding prepared by Royal Chef Darren McGrady. Chef McGrady also graciously a royal dinner party package for 40 to the live auction. Other hot auction items included a $10,000 shopping spree at Bryant & Sons Jewelers, Galapagos wildlife adventure cruise, and a private concert by Noone.

The mission of the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse is building a safer, healthier community by preventing and treating alcoholism and drug abuse. For more information, call 805.963.1433 or click here.

