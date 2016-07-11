Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 4:41 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

CADA Dine Out Event Raises Funds for Youth Programs

Six-year-old Miles Lewelling, helps support CADA Kids by enjoying a meal at Joes Café June 30.
Six-year-old Miles Lewelling, helps support CADA Kids by enjoying a meal at Joes Café June 30. (CADA photo)
By Catherine Remak for CADA | July 11, 2016 | 10:05 a.m.

Local restaurants came together and raised nearly $10,000 Thursday, June 30, for the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse youth programs, known as CADA Kids.

This year’s third annual Dine Out for CADA Kids event was one of Santa Barbara’s largest one-day dine-out fundraisers.

Throughout the day, 23 participating restaurants offered 15-25 percent of food sale proceeds to support CADA’s youth substance prevention programs, including:

» The Mentor Program: Providing Mentors to local kids at risk

» Teen Court at the Daniel Bryant Center: Intervention and recovery services for teens

» START and CARE: Early intervention programs in local grade schools

» Friday Night Live: Leadership programs at all secondary county schools              

» Youth Service Specialists: Specially trained on-campus counselors

2016 Dine Out For CADA Kids Restaurants include: Benchmark eatery, bouchon, ​Brophy Bros., Bucatini, Ca’ Dario, Ca’ Dario Pizzaria, Cajun Kitchen, Chuck’s Waterfront Grill, Endless Summer bar-cafe, Farmer Boy Restaurant, Fresco Café, High Sierra House, Jill’s Place, Joe’s Café, McDonald’s, Mulligans Cafe and Bar, On The Alley, opal restaurant and bar, Paradise Cafe, Pascucci-Santa Barbara, Pascucci-Goleta, Roy, Savoy Cafe and Deli, Toma and Tre Lune.

Each restaurant featured a volunteer CADA ambassador, who was on hand to thank patrons for dining out and offered information about CADA Kids programs.

For more information on next year’s event or CADA programs, visit www.cadasb.org.

Catherine Remak is the director of corporate development and communications at CADA.

