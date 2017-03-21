CADA Hosting Town Hall Meetings to Reduce Underage Drinking

The Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (CADA) will be putting on two Town Hall meetings to address underage drinking and drug use.

The South County Town Hall will be on Thursday, March 23, at 5:45 p.m. at Dos Pueblos High School, 7266 Alameda Ave. in Goleta.

The North County Town Hall will be on Tuesday, April 25, at 5:45 p.m. at the Santa Maria Boys and Girls Club, 901 N Railroad Ave. in Santa Maria.

A panel of experts will be discussing current alcohol and drug trends, and providing families with tips on how to encourage teens to make healthy choices.

Parents and teens are encouraged to attend together.

The Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse holds Town Hall meetings each year to promote the mission of creating a healthy community. This year’s speakers and panel members include:

» Matt Dies — father of Mallory Dies, who was killed by a drunk driver in Santa Barbara.

» Dr. Joe Freeman — emergency medicine, Cottage Hospital & Fire Department medical director

» Scott Guttentag — counselor, Dos Pueblos High School, SBUSD

» Deputy George Hedricks — school resource officer, Sheriff’s Department

» Austin Raymond — member of UCSB’s Gauchos for Recovery

» Lizbeth Gutierrez — high school student, Friday Night Live Member

» Rose Myers — youth services specialist, Santa Barbara High School/CADA

»Tracy Thompson — marriage family therapist/treatment counselor, CADA

Funding for the Town Halls was provided to Friday Night Live chapters by the Office of Traffic Safety for their work on “Roadwatch”, a project to help reduce distracted driving.

CADA’s Youth Service Specialists work with Friday Night Live youth leaders at area schools to plan and implement campaigns to reduce underage drinking and drug use.

Some of these projects and an interactive activity to educate on the risks of drinking and driving will be highlighted at the Town Hall meetings.

The public is invited to attend these free events and will be given the opportunity to participate in the discussion and direct questions to panelists.

Child-care, translation into Spanish, and food will be provided.

Please RSVP on our website http://cadasb.org/townhall/ or call 805.722.1320.

Catherine Remak is director of corporate development & communications for CADA.