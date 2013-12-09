CADA Launches Parent Pledge Initiative to Encourage Teens to Stay Sober

The Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse has launched a new Parent Pledge Initiative to help parents communicate with each other and encourage local teens to stay sober.

Parents who take the pledge ensure that their home will be a safe place, where alcohol is not served to teens. An online version of the pledge also gives parents the opportunity to be part of a resource directory, promoting communication between like-minded parents to ensure teens are attending alcohol-free parties.

Information on CADA’s Parent Pledge was distributed in school packets at the beginning of the academic year. Since then, more than 750 parents have signed the pledge.

Laura Forster and her husband, Jeff, were among the first to sign. Their daughter is an eighth-grader at Goleta Valley Junior High School.

When Laura Forster said when she saw the pledge she thought, “What a great idea!” and that it presented “an easy way to talk about a difficult topic” and that by signing the Parent Pledge she and her husband felt it was “a tangible commitment to themselves and their daughter.”

Laura hasn’t yet needed to call other parents on the list, but expects when her daughter begins high school that “it will be a vital tool.”

The Parent Pledge Initiative is one of CADA’s many drug and alcohol preventive programs for area youth. Melissa Wilkins, CADA’s prevention coordinator, said she is excited to have a “new resource for parents to network and support one another in keeping kids alcohol and drug free.”

ADA works throughout Santa Barbara County to provide substance abuse prevention, intervention, and treatment services.

To take the Parent Pledge or learn more about this new initiative, click here or call 805.963.1433 x110.

— Suzanne Courson represents the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.