CADA Poster Contest: The Anti-Drug

Mayor honors students for their artwork depicting the theme 'Be Smart – Don’t Start'

By Catherine Remak for CADA | October 20, 2016 | 9:52 a.m.

Winners of the 26th Annual Kids Fight Drugs Poster Contest have been selected. Each year, the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (CADA) asks Santa Barbara County students in grades K-8 to design and submit posters that express their commitment to living a drug-free lifestyle.

Mayor Helene Schneider at 2015 poster contest awards ceremony. Click to view larger
Mayor Helene Schneider at 2015 poster contest awards ceremony. (Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse)

The poster contest serves as a prelude to Red Ribbon Week. This year’s theme is “Be Smart – Don’t Start” to encourage youth to pursue their dreams and stay drug and alcohol free. This annual event has become a Santa Barbara tradition; celebrating the creativity of young artists in our community.

The public is invited to attend the awards reception to honor the winners from noon-1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in the Mural Room of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Winning artwork will be hung in the new Children’s Library at Santa Barbara’s Main Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

From the hundreds of submissions received, 11 winners and 50 honorable mentions have been selected and will be recognized at the awards reception. Cash prizes are being awarded by American Riviera Bank.

The winners areas follows.

Overall winners
    •    First Place: Diego Pacheco, 2nd grade, Isla Vista Recreation and Parks
    •    Second Place: Mikayla Bohn, 5th grade, Mountain View Elementary
    •    Third Place: Brianna Pacheco, kindergarten, Isla Vista Recreation and Park District

Grade-level winners
    •    Kindergarten: Kynley Nelson, Hope School
    •    1st Grade: Alexa Herrera, Isla Vista Recreation and Park District
    •    2nd Grade: Brooke Spieler, Hope School
    •    3rd Grade: Ella Richardson, Hope School
    •    4th Grade: Javier Nunez, Isla Vista Recreation and Park District
    •    5th Grade: Makenna Stretz, Hope School
    •    6th Grade: Catalina Lusk, Washington Elementary School
    •    7th Grade: Kelly Zamora, Isla Vista Recreation and Park District

Outstanding teacher awards:
    •    Anne Aziz, Isla Vista Recreation and Park District
    •    Mary Sundell, Hope School

To learn more about the event, contact Catherine Remak at 637.0225 or [email protected]

— Catherine Remak for Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.

 
