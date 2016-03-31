CADA Town Hall Meeting to Focus on Underage Drinking

“Conversations That Count” is the theme of the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse’s Annual Town Hall Meeting, which will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2016, at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion.

The meeting brings together parents and teens with the goal of promoting honest conversation about the dangers of drinking and drug use.

CADA holds a Town Hall meeting each year to promote the mission of creating a healthy community. This year’s panel members include the following:

» Matt Dies, father of Mallory Dies, who was hit and killed by a drunk driver in Santa Barbara

» Dr. Jason Prystowsky, emergency room doctor at Cottage Hospital and medical director for the Santa Barbara City Fire Department

» Mark Corbett, officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department

» Emily Bills, member of UC Santa Barbara’s Gauchos for Recovery

» Cristina Sandoval, youth representative for CADA’s Friday Night Live Club

» Tracy Thompson, youth counselor for the Daniel Bryant Youth and Family Center

The Town Hall Meeting will be led in part by youth in CADA’s Friday Night Live Club and the Santa Barbara Youth Council, both of which are leadership groups representing youth from the Santa Barbara School District.

CADA’s Friday Night Live leaders will present their new community project Swag Swap, an effort to get drug and alcohol related clothing off the street. Youth partners will also present ways to effectively say no to drinking.

The public is invited to attend this free event and will be given the opportunity to participate in the discussion and direct questions to panelists.

CADA is offering child-care and Spanish translation services, and snacks will be provided. Seating is limited, so RSVPs should be directed to 805.963.1433 x136.

To learn more, visit becommitted.org.

— Catherine Remak is the director of corporate development and communications for CADA.