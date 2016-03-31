Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 3:54 pm | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

CADA Town Hall Meeting to Focus on Underage Drinking

By Catherine Remak for CADA | March 31, 2016 | 7:55 a.m.

“Conversations That Count” is the theme of the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse’s Annual Town Hall Meeting, which will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2016, at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion. 

The meeting brings together parents and teens with the goal of promoting honest conversation about the dangers of drinking and drug use. 

CADA holds a Town Hall meeting each year to promote the mission of creating a healthy community. This year’s panel members include the following: 

» Matt Dies, father of Mallory Dies, who was hit and killed by a drunk driver in Santa Barbara
» Dr. Jason Prystowsky, emergency room doctor at Cottage Hospital and medical director for the Santa Barbara City Fire Department
» Mark Corbett, officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department
»  Emily Bills, member of UC Santa Barbara’s Gauchos for Recovery 
» Cristina Sandoval, youth representative for CADA’s Friday Night Live Club
» Tracy Thompson, youth counselor for the Daniel Bryant Youth and Family Center 

The Town Hall Meeting will be led in part by youth in CADA’s Friday Night Live Club and the Santa Barbara Youth Council, both of which are leadership groups representing youth from the Santa Barbara School District.

CADA’s Friday Night Live leaders will present their new community project Swag Swap, an effort to get drug and alcohol related clothing off the street. Youth partners will also present ways to effectively say no to drinking. 

The public is invited to attend this free event and will be given the opportunity to participate in the discussion and direct questions to panelists.

CADA is offering child-care and Spanish translation services, and snacks will be provided. Seating is limited, so RSVPs should be directed to 805.963.1433 x136.  

To learn more, visit becommitted.org.

— Catherine Remak is the director of corporate development and communications for CADA.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 