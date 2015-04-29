Monday, April 30 , 2018, 7:56 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Caesar Franco Shares His SBCC Story in Support of Campaign for Student Success

Majoring in theater arts at Santa Barbara City College has provided student Caesar Franco with the opportunity to fine-tune his craft.
By Jessica Tade for the SBCC Foundation | April 29, 2015 | 7:35 a.m.

For as long as he can remember, Caesar Franco has loved being on stage. Whether playing a small part in a play, being part of an ensemble or acting in a short film, he stays involved with the theater as much as possible.

Majoring in theater arts at Santa Barbara City College has provided Franco with the opportunity to fine-tune his craft, working with great directors and having, in his opinion, some of the best acting experiences of his life.

At first, Franco was not sure he wanted to pursue college after high school. But realizing an education would open doors for his future, enrolled at SBCC.

Now, he remains impressed by the welcoming atmosphere, and is happy to be surrounded by positive students all working toward similar goals. In pursing an education, Franco is making his family proud, as well as himself.

“What I love best about Santa Barbara City College is the caring professors and the dedicated students I have met,” Franco said. “From my time at SBCC, it has become really clear to me how important my education is, and how necessary my degree will be in the future.”

Franco shares his SBCC story in a short video available by clicking here.

Just like Franco, there are many SBCC students pursuing their passions — everything from nursing to culinary arts to mathematics.

During the month of April, the SBCC Foundation is running its annual Campaign for Student Success, and is seeking the broadest possible participation from the community. Funds raised during this time enrich the academic experience.

When you support the campaign, you invest in students — the future of Santa Barbara. Make a donation today by clicking here.

— Jessica Tade is the marketing director for the SBCC Foundation.

